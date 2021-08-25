Everspace 2 Demo Now Available On Steam

Everspace 2 was released via Steam Early Access in January 2021 and sits proudly with over two thousand reviews and a very positive rating. If you’ve glanced at it before and haven’t wanted to take the plunge of buying it you can now take the game for a spin risk-free by downloading and playing the newly released demo. If you decide you like what you see your progress from the demo will even be carried over should you choose to purchase the game.

Everspace 2 is a fast-paced single-player spaceship shooter with deep exploration in space and on planets, with tons of loot, RPG elements, mining, and crafting. Players will experience a thoughtful story, set in a vivid, handcrafted open world full of secrets, puzzles, and perils.

Watch the official Early Access trailer below:

“As a 100% self-funded veteran indie dev, maximum transparency with our fans has always been at the very centre of our communication. As said many times before, we have a super strong vision about the game our team is passionate about making, and we’re fully committed to the promises we made in our Kickstarter campaign,” said Michael Schade, CEO and co-founder of ROCKFISH Games. “However, we understand that making an arguably insanely pretty space game that borrows from various iconic space shooters as well as some of the most popular open-world ARPGs and looter-shooters might create expectations way beyond what’s within our budget and our capabilities as an indie studio of 20ish developers plus a handful of highly-talented external contractors. So, even though we have hosted over 90 weekly gamedev and community streams on our Twitch and YouTube channels where we always show the latest EVERSPACE 2 dev build live in action and answer all sorts of burning questions from our community, we understand that the space devil can be in the space details for some hardcore space sim aficionados. Hence, we’ve decided to release a new demo that is 100% based on the most recent Early Access version so that every space pilot on the fence about pulling the trigger can check out our work without any strings attached.”

You can access the demo now on Steam.

Check out some screenshots in our gallery below: