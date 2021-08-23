EF Country Podcast Episode 98: COVID casts doubt over international touring for the rest of 2021

Just when we thought life was getting back to normal, it looks like the rug has been pulled out from under us once again in regards to international touring.

When Tebey made it over from Canada last month for Buckle & Boots, it looked like we might finally see international artists heading back to our shores again. That’s been cast into doubt with the news that Midland has rescheduled their tour once again, which was due to take place in September.

The trio will now be here in May 2022 with the dates pushed for a fourth time (and a second time due to COVID). With scientists predicting a gloomy autumn and winter, and the possibility of a new variant, will international touring resume this side of Christmas? Pip and Laura discuss it and share their thoughts on this week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast.

