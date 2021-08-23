Connect with us

EF Country Podcast Episode 98: COVID casts doubt over international touring for the rest of 2021

With the news that Midland are postponing their tour again, Pip and Laura discuss if any international tours will happen this year.

Published

Midland
Credit: Harper Smith

Just when we thought life was getting back to normal, it looks like the rug has been pulled out from under us once again in regards to international touring.

When Tebey made it over from Canada last month for Buckle & Boots, it looked like we might finally see international artists heading back to our shores again. That’s been cast into doubt with the news that Midland has rescheduled their tour once again, which was due to take place in September.

The trio will now be here in May 2022 with the dates pushed for a fourth time (and a second time due to COVID). With scientists predicting a gloomy autumn and winter, and the possibility of a new variant, will international touring resume this side of Christmas? Pip and Laura discuss it and share their thoughts on this week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast.

Listen to Episode 98 now

