Ashland Craft

EF Country

Watch: Ashland Craft debuts new song “That’s The Kinda Place”

The rising star is on the countdown for her debut album release.

Published

Ashland Craft has dropped another taster from her upcoming debut album “Travelin’ Kind”.

“That’s The Kinda Place” is available to stream and download now, and the song kicks off Craft’s four-part “Rockin’ Lil’ Band Sessions” video series. Craft co-wrote the song alongside Rodney Clawson and album producer Jonathan Singleton.

“I remember being 18 and ready to take off to see everything the world had to offer,” Craft recalls. “But I never knew how much I’d miss home after I actually left. We always made the best of any situation growing up, and I believe my small town made the girl you see today. I’ll always be proud of that!”

More sessions from the “Rockin’ Lil’ Band Sessions” video series will be rolled out in anticipation of Craft’s album release on 3rd September 2021.

“My band fam is such a key piece of who I am as a musician,” adds Craft. “I wanted the chance to get to introduce them a little bit more and thought this ‘Rockin’ Lil’ Band Sessions’ video series was the best way for everyone to get a taste of what our live shows are like.”

