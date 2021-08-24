Kacey Musgraves Announces September release for new album ‘star-crossed’

Kacey Musgraves will release her fourth studio album ‘star-crossed’ on 10th September via Interscope Records/Polydor/UMG Nashville.

On the day of the release, ‘star-crossed: the film’, directed by Bardia Zeinali, will stream exclusively on Paramount+ (UK fans can see it on MTV). The title track from the album written by Musgraves, Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk is available to stream and download now.

‘star-crossed’ sees Musgraves collaborating once again with Tashian and Fitchuk following their work together on her Grammy-winning 2018 album ‘Golden Hour’. It was recorded in Nashville in just under 3 weeks and features 15 songs structured as a modern-day tragedy in three acts.

‘star-crossed: the film’, takes the music from the studio to the screen with gorgeous visuals and a sense of heightened reality envisioned by Musgraves and Zeinali and shot by Academy Award-nominated cinematographer Matthew Libatique (A Star Is Born, Black Swan).

“We wanted it to feel cinematic and epic without compromising the heart and the emotion,” Zeinali says, “to feel fantastical and heightened and tell her story through the lens of art and fashion.”

The 50 -minute movie was filmed over a 10 day shoot in Los Angeles and features cameos from Emmy Award-winner Eugene Levy, Victoria Pedretti (‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, ‘You’), singer-songwriter Princess Nokia, Symone (RuPaul’s Drag Race winner) and comedian Megan Stalter.

The track listing for ‘star-crossed’ is: