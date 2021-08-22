Mitchell Tenpenny sets September release for ‘Midtown Diaries’ EP

Mitchell Tenpenny will release new EP ‘Midtown Diaries’ on 10th September 2021.

The 8-song collection features current single ‘Truth About You’ and all of the songs are co-written by Tenpenny. The rising star produced the EP alongside Jordan M. Schmidt.

“We’ve waited a very long time to bring our fans a new collection of music,” said Tenpenny. “I’m so pumped with their enthusiasm each time we release a new song. Their feedback is priceless and it lets us know exactly how we are doing and feeds my creativity.”

Credit: Sony Music

The track listing for ‘Midtown Diaries’ EP is:

1. To Us It Did (Mitchell Tenpenny/Michael Hardy/Jordan Schmidt)

2. Good Thing (Mitchell Tenpenny/Thomas Archer/Kyle Fishman)

3. I Can’t Love You Any More (Mitchell Tenpenny/Michael Hardy/Jordan Schmidt)

4. Bucket List (Mitchell Tenpenny/Chris DeStefano/Laura Veltz)

5. Truth About You (Mitchell Tenpenny/Matt Alderman/Thomas Archer)

6. A Girl’s Love (Mitchell Tenpenny/Jordan Schmidt/Brad Tursi)

7. Don’t Let Me Let You (Mitchell Tenpenny/Daniel Ross/Michael Whitworth)

8. She Hates Me Too (Mitchell Tenpenny/Kyle Fishman/Justin Wilson)



Last week, Chris Young and Tenpenny premiered the music video for ‘At The End Of A Bar’, which appears on Young’s newest album ‘Famous Friends’. The video, directed by Jeff Johnson and filmed over two days in Nashville, features over 15,000 fans who were the first to hear the new song as they performed it on the massive riverfront stage at 1st and Broadway.