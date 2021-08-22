Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mitchell Tenpenny

EF Country

Mitchell Tenpenny sets September release for ‘Midtown Diaries’ EP

The new EP will arrive next month.

Published

Mitchell Tenpenny will release new EP ‘Midtown Diaries’ on 10th September 2021.

The 8-song collection features current single ‘Truth About You’ and all of the songs are co-written by Tenpenny. The rising star produced the EP alongside Jordan M. Schmidt.

“We’ve waited a very long time to bring our fans a new collection of music,” said Tenpenny. “I’m so pumped with their enthusiasm each time we release a new song. Their feedback is priceless and it lets us know exactly how we are doing and feeds my creativity.”

Mitchell Tenpenny - Midtown Diaries EP
Credit: Sony Music

The track listing for ‘Midtown Diaries’ EP is:

1. To Us It Did (Mitchell Tenpenny/Michael Hardy/Jordan Schmidt)
2. Good Thing (Mitchell Tenpenny/Thomas Archer/Kyle Fishman)
3. I Can’t Love You Any More (Mitchell Tenpenny/Michael Hardy/Jordan Schmidt)
4. Bucket List (Mitchell Tenpenny/Chris DeStefano/Laura Veltz)
5. Truth About You (Mitchell Tenpenny/Matt Alderman/Thomas Archer)
6. A Girl’s Love (Mitchell Tenpenny/Jordan Schmidt/Brad Tursi)
7. Don’t Let Me Let You (Mitchell Tenpenny/Daniel Ross/Michael Whitworth)
8. She Hates Me Too (Mitchell Tenpenny/Kyle Fishman/Justin Wilson)

Last week, Chris Young and Tenpenny premiered the music video for ‘At The End Of A Bar’, which appears on Young’s newest album ‘Famous Friends’. The video, directed by Jeff Johnson and filmed over two days in Nashville, features over 15,000 fans who were the first to hear the new song as they performed it on the massive riverfront stage at 1st and Broadway.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Adopt Me Reveal All Of The Pets From The New Mythic Egg In New Video

Which pets are you hoping for?

4 days ago
Professor T episode 6 Professor T episode 6

TV

‘Professor T’ episode 6 ‘The Dutiful Child’ preview

There is a hit on prominent businessman during an official function.

7 days ago
Professor T episode 5 Professor T episode 5

TV

‘Professor T’ episode 5 ‘Sophie Knows’ recap

Jasper befriended a vulnerable girl who held vital information about a murder.

7 days ago
Mortal Shell VC Mortal Shell VC

Games & Tech

Mortal Shell: The Virtuous Cycle will Be Free For Five Days

And yes you can keep it forever!

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you