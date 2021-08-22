Listen: Seth ennis releases new single ‘The Book’

Seth Ennis has released his new single ‘The Book’, which is available to download and stream now.

Written by Ennis with Geoff Warburton and Zach Aben (who also served as producer), the song, backed by a mid-tempo rhythm, reflects on all the questions one has after a breakup – romantic or not. In the song Ennis touches on parallels to his breakup with his career’s beginnings.

“‘The Book’ is a really special song to me that I wrote about a time when I was going through a break up in my life that wasn’t romantic but instead an industry breakup that I had spent my last five years putting my time and energy into. I wanted the music to feel like what a break up feels like. Calm and chaotic at the same time.”



He continues: “It probably seems weird for me to write a break up song because I’m married with a baby girl on the way, but I went through a music industry “break up” after an almost 5 year relationship and a lot of the feelings I felt were very much the same as when I went through break ups in high school/college. I always like to write as specific as possible from experience because I think our experiences as people are a lot more alike than we sometimes might think and I feel like those are the songs that connect more than any. I really hope this hits somebody out there in the feels. One of the best parts about releasing music is seeing the messages from fans telling me their stories and how a feeling I felt was a lot like theirs.”

‘The Book’ is the follow-up to the uptempo ‘U-Turn’ and fan favourite ‘I Still Do’.

Ennis has been captivating audiences across the nation opening for Little Big Town, Dylan Scott, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, Billy Currington, Luke Bryan and more.