Toby Keith to release new album ‘Peso In My Pocket’ in October

Toby Keith will release new album ‘Peso In My Pocket’ on 15th October, his first all-new Show Dog Nashville album in more than five years.

The album is co-produced by Kenny Greenberg and Keith, and features the highest Billboard Country Airplay chart debut of his career with the lead single ‘Old School’.

‘Peso In My Pocket’ has more than a little to do with the worldwide pandemic.

“My whole musical career, I haven’t been off the road this long,” Keith says, calling 2020 “a reset button I never would have hit.”

Also deserving of credit for the collection is Mexico, where Keith has a house he stayed at for the first several months of the crisis.

“It was like being on the moon,” he says. “A lot of my friends down there were afraid they wouldn’t be let back in the U.S., so they all went home. I wasn’t on the road and nobody could go anywhere, so I thought, ‘You’ve written a long list of songs by yourself, dumbass. Get up and get busy!’ I went through the ideas I keep on my phone and thought, ‘Shit, I need to write these.’”

Outside contributors on the album include The Warren Brothers, Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris, Jesse Jo Dillon, Brett Tyler, and Sammy Hagar. The album also features a collaboration with Keb Mo on a cover of ‘Old Me Better’.

Keith recently resumed touring in the US on his ‘Country Comes To Town Tour’. He will receive the Academy of Country Music’s prestigious Merle Haggard Spirit Award in August.

Keith received the National Medal of Arts earlier this year. He is being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame this November and in June he raised another $1.4 million to help sick children and their families in Oklahoma through his OK Kids Korral.

The track listing for ‘Peso In My Pocket’ is:

1. Oklahoma Breakdown (Michael Hosty)

2. Peso In My Pocket (Toby Keith)

3. Old School (Ryan Hurd, Maren Morris, Brett Tyler)

4. Old Me Better (Kevin R. Moore, John Lewis Parker)

5. Days I Shoulda Died (Brad Warren, Brett Warren, Jessie Jo Dillon)

6. Growing Up Is A Bitch (Toby Keith, Sammy Hagar)

7. She’s Drinkin’ Again (Toby Keith)

8. Thunderbird (Toby Keith)

9. Take A Look At My Heart (John Mellencamp, John Prine)

10. Happy Birthday America (Toby Keith)