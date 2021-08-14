Connect with us

Adopt Me Mythic Egg Release Date Confirmed, Plus Everything We Know So far

Not long to go, get saving those bucks!

Published

Adopt Me
Credit: Roblox / Uplift Games

The countdown for the Mythic Egg has finally begun in Adopt Me and at the time of writing there are four days left until the release date. Whilst the team at Adopt Me still haven't confirmed all of the pets that will be part of the Mythic Egg they have confirmed a few and there are also lots of other things we know for sure.

Mythic Egg release date and time

The Mythic Egg countdown will end on Thursday 19th August at 4 pm BST. From this time the eggs will be available to buy from the gumball machine and the ocean eggs will be gone forever.

They are likely to cost 750 bucks, the same as all of the previous pets from the gumball machine so it’s time to get saving!

In this article:, ,
