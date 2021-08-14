Adopt Me Mythic Egg Release Date Confirmed, Plus Everything We Know So far

Mythic Egg release date and time

The Mythic Egg countdown will end on Thursday 19th August at 4 pm BST. From this time the eggs will be available to buy from the gumball machine and the ocean eggs will be gone forever.

They are likely to cost 750 bucks, the same as all of the previous pets from the gumball machine so it’s time to get saving! Out of the Mythic pets we announced already, which one do you want to hatch first? 🔮🥚 pic.twitter.com/zdDdUC9OhG— Adopt Me! (@PlayAdoptMe) August 11, 2021