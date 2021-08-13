‘Frostpunk 2’ Has Been Announced

Frostpunk was the first game I ever reviewed for EF and there has been little since, in terms of city builders, that have come close to eerie setting and disturbing decisions you have to make in order to keep your city and people alive. Frostpunk proved incredibly popular since its release maintaining a very positive rating on Steam and releasing several high-quality DLC packs. It is no wonder, then, that we are getting a sequel but there are some seriously big boots to fill.

Set thirty years after the first game, the world of Frostpunk 2 is now powered by oil rather than coal. After the age of coal, conquering Frostland for the oil extraction industry is expected to be the new salvation of what’s left of humanity. However, change does not come easily, and not everyone in this new multi-layered society will welcome this new direction.

Watch the Frostpunk 2 announcement trailer below:

The trailer is one of the most harrowing I’ve seen in a long time and likely gives us an idea of some of the tough choices we’ll have to make in Frostpunk 2.

With the ever-growing team responsible for the first game, which is now nearly 70 people strong, the sequel will bring a much bigger scope to the table. “We have more manpower available to focus on all aspects of the game from the scale, the production value, to the quality of UX. Our ambition is to do more than a straight-up sequel. What we aim to deliver to players is an experience that goes vastly beyond that of the original Frostpunk,” states Jakub Stokalski, Frostpunk 2 Co-Director.

Jakub also shares his grand vision for Frostpunk 2: “What players should expect is a wide universe of choices, freedom to shape the society and the city however they see fit – and reap the consequences. Frostpunk 2 builds on the conflicts of its predecessor – survival vs human values, life vs the arctic frost. But most importantly, it adds a new layer that is present in many aspects of the game – be it politics, be it society, be it technological progress – the conflict between humans and their nature”.

Frostpunk 2 is available to wish list now on your favourite store fronts.