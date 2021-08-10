Arrow Video FrightFest 2021 interview: Stephen King Simmons opens up about how his own experiences inspired ‘The Parker Sessions’

Film-maker Stephen King Simmons is bringing his feature directorial debut ‘The Parker Sessions’ to Arrow Video FrightFest later this month for its International Premiere.

Inspired by his real-life experiences, the black-and-white film is a surprising feature that takes you on a nightmarish journey and features a fantastic lead performance by newcomer Rachell Sean.

Ahead of the festival, I spoke with Stephen to discuss the inspiration for the film, talk about casting Rachell, and to find out what he’s working on next…

Your film ‘The Parker Sessions’ is having its International Premiere at Arrow Video FrightFest this month. What’s the film all about?

FrightFest was my Harvard submission in the film festival circuit. I’m still pinching myself because it’s a dream/simulation come true. I have many Arrow Video titles in my collection, huge fan.

Without giving too much of the storyline away, the film is about a troubled young woman with a disturbing past that goes to see a counselor about her night terrors. The film is shot in high contrast black and white and split up into four acts. Like a nightmarish play, each act reveals a new piece to the psychological puzzle of why Parker is suffering from these horrific night terrors. To me the film is about people out in the world who suffer alone. It’s about real life monsters that hide in plain sight and overcoming personal demons.

I understand that the film is based on your own experiences. Can you share a little more background on that and how those experiences influenced your script?

My history with debilitating panic attacks, night terrors, narcism, self medicating and suicidal ideation. It was hellish and I was in my 20’s. Instead of healing from trauma back in my teens, I was burying it. In the film we re imagined my first nightmare I had as kid (the stairwell scene). A lot of the dialogue is taken from me seeing various failed health counselors. All the night terrors are from my dream journal. The character Robert is based off a real life person….. This film is digging up those old wounds, conjuring up past demons and setting flames to all of it. The end result doesn’t have to be nice or presented in a cute little package. The flames are pretty though…

Why did you decide to film ‘The Parker Sessions’ in black-and-white?

Shadows play a huge part in the film. Monsters that hide in the dark. That was my main focus. If you notice a lot of the scares in the film are in daylight. The final act would be a little much if it was in color. My next film will be shot in black-and-white too and is in the same universe as The Parker Sessions.

Rachell Sean gives a stunning performance as Parker. How did she get involved in the project and what was she like to work with?

I was originally supposed to play Parker. When my producer put down the funds, the agreement was that I would play Parker. I met Rachell through a Halloween show I put on every year in SLC, UT (An October Evening). Rachell is out of this world talented. Very charismatic and wicked intelligent. When I met her, I knew she would do a better job playing Parker. Hitting all the neurotic mannerisms and making the audience feel manic. She spent 8 months preparing for the role and would practice non stop. Rachell went down the downward spiral with us on production. The panic attacks, crying, vomit, wine, drugs…..those aren’t props. We wanted it to all look real because the subject matter was real. She was Parker on screen, a true method actress. Some takes we had to take breaks or call it a day. Not just for Rachell but everyone. Shooting some nights were was exhausting for the entire cast/crew. My producer, cast/crew and I all agree Rachell was the right choice. Side note: we wanted to use fake vomit. Rachell insisted she wanted to film her own.

This is your feature film debut. What were the biggest challenges of bringing the film to life?

Funding.

Post production took me 7-9 months. Sound design and music is very important to me. Rendering down 650 hours of footage into 73 minutes is maddening. If the shutdowns didn’t happen, I would still be editing ‘The Parker Sessions’.

Which film-makers would you say have had the biggest impact on you and influenced your career?

Marc Caro and Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s City of Lost Children and Danny Boyle’s Shallow Grave. Seeing those titles as a kid changed my thoughts on cinema.

I hope Lars von Trier, Gaspar Noé and Yorgos Lanbthimos keep making films.

What’s your favourite horror film and why?

‘The Gate’ (1987). It’s a perfect film from start to finish. Beautiful and surreal practical effects. I just got the vinyl for my birthday and it has a pop up of the main demon inside the fold. Soooooooooooooo fucking rad.

What are you working on next?

Almost finished with my second script titled ‘LeadBelly’. ‘The Parker Sessions’ was a chapter out of my 20s. This autobiographical nightmare takes place in my teens. It’s a horror film about two brothers that go see their father on a summer vacation. It’s a beautiful and haunting tribute to my late brother, Justin Simmons. If ‘Parker’ gets distribution, I am using that to help fund ‘LeadBelly’.

‘The Parker Sessions’ will have its International Premiere at Arrow Video FrightFest 2021 at 11am on Friday 27th August 2021. For more information and tickets please visit https://www.frightfest.co.uk/holdingfolder3/TheParkerSessions.html