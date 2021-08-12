Arrow Video FrightFest 2021 interview: Glenn Payne teases his comedy horror ‘Killer Concept’

Film-maker Glenn Payne wowed Arrow Video FrightFest back in 2019 with his inventive and hilarious film ‘Drive’.

This year’s he’s back with the European Premiere of his new film ‘Killer Concept’, which sees him collaborating once again with Casey Dillard.

I recently caught up with Glenn to talk about ‘Killer Concept’, discuss working with frequent collaborator Casey Dillard, and to find out how he juggled his many roles in front of and behind the camera…

Your new film ‘Killer Concept’ is having its European Premiere at Arrow Video FrightFest. What’s the film about?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Killer Concept’ deals with three creatives that are writing a horror screenplay based on actual unsolved murders from their town, but what two of them don’t know is that the third one is the actual killer. We hope it’s a fun mix of thrills and laughs.

In this film you take on one of the lead roles and you direct. Firstly, tell us about your character Mark – what do we need to know about him?

Mark is an odd fellow, to say the least. We learn a lot about him pretty quickly. The other two characters are much more confident and assertive with the creative process, while Mark feels a bit like an outsider.

Credit: Dead Leaf Productions

What was it like juggling the directing with starring in the film?

It’s always an extra challenge being in front of the camera while you’re also directing/producing. There’s so much to do already that it can be overwhelming if you’re not careful. Fortunately, Casey and Coley are fantastic scene partners. That goes a long way. This movie was different in that it was improvised. We didn’t have a script to work from, just an outline for each scene. I’ve been fortunate enough to be on two improv teams for about ten years now. All those years of performing on stage really helped make this process easier.

You and Casey together are just pure magic. How did you two first meet and what is it you like about working together?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Well, that’s very kind of you to say. We first met when our improv group, West of Shake Rag, was formed in Tupelo, Mississippi. Shortly after that I made a film with the entire improv team and she quickly stood out. From there I began casting her in projects and we started collaborating on a writing level. It’s been a beautiful working relationship and an even better friendship. I can’t imagine making anything without her in it.

What was your biggest challenge in terms of bringing this film to life?

Most of the film was made with a total cast and crew of just five people. That simplified a lot of things but it also made many things especially difficult. It’s a really interesting exercise in the pros and cons of making something with a skeleton crew. You save yourself some headaches and invite others. That being said, we had a wonderful team and I’m so very proud of the work everyone put into the project.

Credit: Dead Leaf Productions

It’s obvious from watching the film that you know your horror as there’s so many little nods in there to the genre. What made you become a horror fan?

Thanks! I don’t know really. I’ve just always been attracted to the genre. Ever since I was a child I’ve like stories in the vein of ‘The Twilight Zone’. Things that are slightly off from our everyday world appeal to me. And there’s just something fun about a horror film. You get inventive cinematography, suspense, thrills, scares, and even laughs. I think that’s why I’m currently so interested in horror comedies, I get all the things I like in one package.

This is your second time at Arrow Video FrightFest following ‘Driven’ in 2019, which went down a storm. What was your experience like when you came over to the UK with that film?

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Oh, it was great. Getting to watch that film with the FrightFest crowd was incredible. It wasn’t the goriest film so we were hoping the crowd would enjoy the “ride.” From what I could tell, people seem to get the tone we were going for as well as Casey’s excellent sense of humor. She and Richard Speight, Jr., from the show ‘Supernatural’, were so spot on with both characters. It was really amazing to see the two of them at work on set.

What projects do you have coming up next?

We’re still looking to expand on the universe of our ghost hunting mockumentary, ‘Stagrassle Paranormal’, which is on Amazon. Other than it, I’ve been working on a new horror comedy called ‘Drone Detectives’ that I’d like to make through a larger studio. I really hope I can share info on that with you guys soon. It’s a father and son tale that’s really close to my heart. There’s a classic monster in there too so keep an eye out for that one!

‘Killer Concept’ will have its European Premiere at Arrow Video FrightFest 2021 on Monday 30th August at 10.50am in Discovery Screen One. For more information and tickets please visit https://www.frightfest.co.uk/holdingfolder2/KillerConcept.html