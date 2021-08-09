Boy Named Banjo to release EP ‘Circles’ this month

Boy Named Banjo, Mercury Nashville’s newest band, will release their new EP ‘Circles’ on 27th August 2021.

The seven-song EP is produced by Oscar Charles (Charlie Worsham, Carly Peace, Elvie Shane) and it illustrates the band’s evolved, genre-defying sound.

“Our ‘Circles’ EP has been years in the making,” says the band. “With the unexpected time at home during the pandemic, we decided to dive back into this music and try to make it the very best that it could be. We feel the finished product both highlights and represents our band like nothing we have released before. We could not be more proud and grateful to present this EP to the world.”

Fans can catch a glimpse of Boy Named Banjo’s new EP with a live performance video of their song ‘Feel For You‘ and the EP’s title track, ‘Circles‘.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The track listing for ‘Circles’ is:

Only You Know (Barton Davies, Jon Sherwood, William Reames) Feel For You (Barton Davies, William Reames, Michael Whitworth, Dan Fernandez) Too Close (Barton Davies, William Reames, Tim Bruns, Jon Sherwood) Circles (William Reames, Oscar Charles, Jon Sherwood) Where The Night Goes (Barton Davies, William Reames, Benjamin Simonetti, Jon Sherwood) Keep Lying To Me (Barton Davies, William Reames, Benjamin Simonetti, Jon Sherwood) Go Out Dancing (Barton Davies, William Reames, Oscar Charles, Jon Sherwood)

The band will embark on their headlining ‘Where The Night Goes Tour’ kicking off late August in Atlanta, GA.