Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Boy Named Banjo

EF Country

Boy Named Banjo to release EP ‘Circles’ this month

The rising band will release the collection on 27th August.

Published

Boy Named Banjo, Mercury Nashville’s newest band, will release their new EP ‘Circles’ on 27th August 2021.

The seven-song EP is produced by Oscar Charles (Charlie Worsham, Carly Peace, Elvie Shane) and it illustrates the band’s evolved, genre-defying sound. 

“Our ‘Circles’ EP has been years in the making,” says the band. “With the unexpected time at home during the pandemic, we decided to dive back into this music and try to make it the very best that it could be. We feel the finished product both highlights and represents our band like nothing we have released before. We could not be more proud and grateful to present this EP to the world.”

Fans can catch a glimpse of Boy Named Banjo’s new EP with a live performance video of their song ‘Feel For You‘ and the EP’s title track, ‘Circles‘.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The track listing for ‘Circles’ is:

  1. Only You Know (Barton Davies, Jon Sherwood, William Reames)
  2. Feel For You (Barton Davies, William Reames, Michael Whitworth, Dan Fernandez)
  3. Too Close (Barton Davies, William Reames, Tim Bruns, Jon Sherwood)
  4. Circles (William Reames, Oscar Charles, Jon Sherwood)
  5. Where The Night Goes (Barton Davies, William Reames, Benjamin Simonetti, Jon Sherwood)
  6. Keep Lying To Me (Barton Davies, William Reames, Benjamin Simonetti, Jon Sherwood)
  7. Go Out Dancing (Barton Davies, William Reames, Oscar Charles, Jon Sherwood)

The band will embark on their headlining ‘Where The Night Goes Tour’ kicking off late August in Atlanta, GA.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Film

John Carpenter’s ‘The Thing’ arrives in stunning 4K for the first time this September

Experience John Carpenter's sci-fi classic in stunning 4K

4 days ago
Elden RIng Elden RIng

Games & Tech

Our 15 Most Anticipated Games of 2022

So much to look forward to.

7 days ago
Alfie Sheard Alfie Sheard

Music

Premiere: Alfie Sheard debuts lyric video for ‘Wish You Missed Me More’

We've got the exclusive premiere of the rising star's new lyric video.

4 days ago
Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Adopt Me Have Now Confirmed Three Of The Pets From the Mythic Egg And More News

Plus new vehicles coming soon!

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you