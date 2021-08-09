Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Charley Crockett

EF Country

Watch: Charley Crockett debuts new single ‘Round This World’

Watch the music video for the track.

Published

Charley Crockett has released his new single ‘Round This World’, along with the video for the song.

The second single taken from Crockett’s upcoming album ‘Music City USA‘, which is released on 17th September 2021 via Son of Davy/Thirty Tigers. ‘Music City USA’ will be Crockett’s 10th full-length album release in the last six years, and his second full-length release of 2021; the former being a tribute to Texan country great James Hand.

“I first started up on the banjo as a street player when the guitar I was playing got snapped in half outside a folk club in Greenwich village years back,” explains Crockett about the origins of ‘Round This World’. “Somebody felt bad about it and gave me a kind of throwaway banjo and I messed with it for about four months before I got another guitar. Since then, I’ve always kept one with me. I’ve written a lot of songs on banjo even if they eventually get recorded on guitar. The instrument makes a sound to me that just feels like a person’s voice. Now, I don’t have a license to play to be honest with you but that don’t stop me from making noise. “Round This World” just sort of came to me travelling down the highway one day. I started playing it with the band at the end of our shows almost immediately. It doesn’t sound like anything else on this album. If you listen close, you’ll notice it’s a song from the grave. Those are some of my favorites to sing.” 

Crockett has become one of the leading lights in independent country music following a decade of busking on the streets of New York City and New Orleans, and only two years removed from life-saving open-heart surgery.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He crafts his self-proclaimed “Gulf & Western” sound by synthesizing country, blues, soul, cajun, Western Swing, R&B and other pieces of American roots music into an unmatched, truly singular sound.

Crockett has a robust 2021 tour schedule in the U.S., headlining some of his biggest venues to date and playing a slew of premier U.S. festivals throughout the summer and fall.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Film

John Carpenter’s ‘The Thing’ arrives in stunning 4K for the first time this September

Experience John Carpenter's sci-fi classic in stunning 4K

4 days ago
Elden RIng Elden RIng

Games & Tech

Our 15 Most Anticipated Games of 2022

So much to look forward to.

7 days ago
Alfie Sheard Alfie Sheard

Music

Premiere: Alfie Sheard debuts lyric video for ‘Wish You Missed Me More’

We've got the exclusive premiere of the rising star's new lyric video.

4 days ago
Chris Young Chris Young

EF Country

Interview: Chris Young opens up about new album ‘Famous Friends’ and collaborating with Mitchell Tenpenny

We sat down with Chris over Zoom to find out about his new record.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you