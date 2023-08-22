Boy Named Banjo unveils anticipated major label debut album ‘Dusk’

Boy Named Banjo, the hometown favorite, has ignited excitement with the announcement of their forthcoming major label debut album, ‘Dusk,’ slated for release on September 29 under the prestigious Mercury Records Nashville banner. Pre-order ‘Dusk’ here

The album promises to immerse listeners in the Nashville-native group’s decade-long evolution of their distinctive and diverse musical style. A centerpiece of this revelation is their poignant new single, ‘Lonely In This Town,’ which arrives alongside an evocative music video showcasing the band on a contemplative, late-night road journey.

Lead banjo player Barton Davies shares his thoughts on the single: “I’ve always felt like ‘Lonely In This Town’ is best enjoyed driving with the windows down in your car. The music feels uplifting and euphoric with the three-part harmonies and steady groove, but then the lyrics come in and give the complete opposite vibe. It’s almost like you’re lonely but you’re happy about it. I love that duality in the song.”

‘Dusk’, a result of their collaboration with longtime producer Oscar Charles (known for his work with Caroline Spence and Charlie Worsham), captures the band’s exhilarating essence across nine tracks. Spanning from late-night, love-struck anthems to introspective, stripped-down meditations, Boy Named Banjo’s songwriting prowess delves into themes of desire, optimism, heartache, and hope. The album’s sonic journey masterfully merges the realms of Music Row and Laurel Canyon, intertwining lush harmonies with daring cinematic arrangements. The outcome is a grandiose major label debut that highlights the band’s continual growth and creativity.

Renowned for their electrifying live performances cherished by fans across the nation, Boy Named Banjo is gearing up for their coast-to-coast ‘Dusk Til Dawn Tour,’ commencing on September 14 in Atlanta. Find tour tickets here. Audiences can anticipate a blend of classic favourites and fresh tracks from ‘Dusk,’ including their recent uplifting anthem ‘What Keeps Me Going’ which earned acclaim from many different media outlets. In a year already marked by successes, the band proudly reflects on their Grand Ole Opry debut, a monumental milestone documented by People.

Boy Named Banjo effortlessly fuses a multitude of musical influences, forming a quintet of contemporary country, Americana, and folk-rock built upon a foundation of bluegrass. Their 2012 independent debut ‘The Tanglewood Sessions’ earned them a coveted spot at Bonnaroo, while their subsequent 2014 release ‘Long Story Short’ propelled them to headline prominent festivals, from Hangout Fest to Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks. The group’s alliance with Mercury Records Nashville in 2020 set the stage for their genre-defying EP ‘Circles’ in the following year, leading to performances at the historic Ryman Auditorium and opening for prominent acts such as Kip Moore, Hank Williams Jr., Old Crow Medicine Show, and The Cadillac Three.

Formed during their adolescent years, Boy Named Banjo comprises Barton Davies (banjo), Ford Garrard (bass/standing bass), Sam McCullough (drums), Willard Logan (mandolin, acoustic/electric guitar), and William Reames (acoustic guitar/harmonica).

‘Dusk’ Album Tracklist: