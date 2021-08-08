Connect with us

Thomas Rhett

EF Country

Thomas Rhett debuts new song ‘Redneck Be Like’

Take a listen to the rowdy new song now.

Published

Thomas Rhett has surprised fans with the release of new track ‘Redneck Be Like’.

The song arrives as Rhett returns to the road in the US for his ‘The Center Point Road Tour’, which kicks off on Friday 13th August 2021. He will perform back-to-back nights in Orange Beach, AL featuring special guests Cole Swindell and Gabby Barrett.

“This song is all about summertime and getting a chance to unwind and let loose,” said Thomas Rhett. “We wrote it about the towns where I grew up in Georgia and Tennessee, and honestly every town we live in for the night when we go on tour. We can’t wait to see y’all on the road and turn this one up.”

As the reigning ACM Awards Male Artist of the Year’s current single ‘Country Again’ spends a second week atop the Mediabase Country Chart in Canada as it rises into the Top 10 in the US, he is also recognised today with multiple RIAA certifications for previous smash singles including:

  • “Die A Happy Man” – 7X PLATINUM
  • “Marry Me” – 4X PLATINUM
  • “Look What God Gave Her” – 2X PLATINUM
  • “Make Me Wanna” – 2X PLATINUM
  • “Beer Can’t Fix” – GOLD & PLATINUM
  • “Be A Light” – GOLD
  • “Leave Right Now” – GOLD

Thomas Rhett’s five studio albums have spawned 17 multi-platinum and gold chart-topped and 10 billion global streams.

