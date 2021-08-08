Laci Kaye Booth releases self-titled 8-track collection

Former ‘American Idol’ contestant Laci Kaye Booth has released her debut self-titled 8-track collection via BMLG Records.

The collection blends her raspy yet velvet alto with the echoes of her Country influences from Merle Haggard to The Chicks and Shania Twain

“My whole life, I prayed, and I wished for this to happen.” Laci recalls. “In my heart of hearts, this is exactly what I always wanted.”

Laci was a season favourite on Season 17 of ‘American Ido’l and her unique “dreamy Country” sound is exactly what drew multiple record labels around town to the young artist. However, after meeting with Big Machine Label Group heavyweights Scott Borchetta and Jimmy Harnen, Laci knew a perfect match in their team alongside 19 Recordings and producer Dann Huff.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The musical family continued to build as Nathan Chapman, James Slater, Charles Kelley, Sam Ellis, Laura Veltz, Jimmy Robbins, Liz Rose, and so many more joined the fold.

Co-writing every track on this collection, each one is every bit as unmistakable, unforgettable and uninhibited as her pure tone and whisper-tinged vocals.

The track list for the collection is:

1. “Used To You” | Laci Kaye Booth, Sam Ellis, Sara Haze

2. “On The Fence” | Laci Kaye Booth, Todd Clark, Sara Haze, Jason Cole Saenz

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

3. “Treasure” | Laci Kaye Booth, Jessie Jo Dillon, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

4. “Broken Heart Still Beats” (featuring Charles Kelley) | Laci Kaye Booth, Charles Kelley, Paul DiGiovanni, Adam Hambrick

5. “Shuffle” | Laci Kaye Booth, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland

6. “If He Would’ve Stayed” | Laci Kaye Booth, Carlo Colasacco, James Slater

7. “Visions” | Laci Kaye Booth, Jamie Kenney

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

8. “Heart Of Texas” | Laci Kaye Booth, Nathan Chapman, Emily Fox Landis