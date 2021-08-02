Michael Ray to release ‘Higher Education’ EP this month

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Michael Ray
Warner Music Nashville signed Michael Ray in early 2014 after hearing about the kid from Florida booking his own shows (200+ a year), packing them out and doing so with original material playing on Country radio without a major promo team fueling its momentum. Long a student of country music, now having essentially earned his doctorate, Ray shares what he has learned those many years on the road on his first new project since 2019’s Amos. Higher Education EP is due August 27. Pre-order / pre-save the album HERE. “I’ll never forget that time in my life when I was fresh out of high school, working a trade I expected to do all my life — splicing cable — and Amos, my grandfather, recognized how much I loved writing and singing Country music,” says the Eustis, Florida native. “He said, ‘You can either look back and say ‘Damn, I wish I would have,’ or ‘Damn, I’m glad I did,’ and the latter is a whole lot easier to live with.’ With that, my band and I made the move to Music City. The next five years I leaned on the insanely talented writers, musicians and touring artists I knew, and the five+ after that I have leaned on this town. I am proud to know them the way I do, to have learned from them, and for them to know me. “Higher Education is about going through life and the hard knocks that make you who you are ... coming out of it stronger, having let it change you without hardening you. This album reminds me that even though we all go through hard times, we grow and we’re better for it.” The final advance ahead of Higher Education’s release is the Michael Hardy, Ben West, Josh Miller-written “Just The Way I Am” (listen HERE and watch the music video HERE). Might slow it on down And wave at a passerby Hug your neck say “I love ya” ‘Stead of sayin' goodbye And I might cuss a little more Then I probably should I'm a poor man's Hemingway Back in the woods Higher Education also features current single “Whiskey And Rain,” praised by Rolling Stone for “embracing a natural throwback country sound (listen HERE). “Whiskey And Rain” is Top 25-and-climbing at country radio as it tops 40 million on-demand streams. Higher Education track list: 1. Whiskey And Rain (Josh Thompson, Jesse Frasure) 2. Just The Way I Am (Michael Hardy, Ben West, Josh Miller) 3. Holy Water (Ashley Gorley, Hunter Phelps, Ben Johnson, Michael Hardy) 4. Picture (Michael Ray, David Garcia, Michael Hardy) 5. Higher Education feat. Kid Rock, Lee Brice, Billy Gibbons and Tim Montana (Tim Montana, Derek George, Jeremy Bussey, Monty Criswell, Frank Rogers) 6. Live Without You (Michael Hardy, Jessi Alexander, Corey Crowder) 7. Didn’t Know I Was Country (Michael Ray, Taylor Phillips, Ashley Gorley) Earlier this summer Ray previewed the new project with perhaps his most personal song to date, “Picture” (listen HERE) Ray co-wrote the day of his Uncle Terry’s memorial following his untimely passing. American Songwriter applauds it “captures both the existential crisis and the understanding to celebrate life that often comes during the grieving process,” while MusicRow boasts, “Because one day all you will have is the memory and a photo. A lovely sentiment, a pretty melody and a sincere performance. What’s not to love?” Catch Ray on the road with his Just The Way I Am 2021 Tour as it continues tomorrow night in Gillette, Wyo. and wraps in the fall at the Tortuga Music Festival in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. Tickets are available at MichaelRayMusic.com.

EF Country

Michael Ray to release ‘Higher Education’ EP this month

The singer also releases ‘Just The Way I Am’.

Published

Michael Ray will release new EP ‘Higher Education’ on 27th August 2021 via Warner Music Nashville.

His first new project since 2019’s ‘Amos’, ‘High Education’ features ‘Whiskey & Rain’, ‘Picture’ and the newly-released song ‘Just The Way I Am’.

“I’ll never forget that time in my life when I was fresh out of high school, working a trade I expected to do all my life — splicing cable — and Amos, my grandfather, recognized how much I loved writing and singing Country music,” says the Eustis, Florida native. “He said, ‘You can either look back and say ‘Damn, I wish I would have,’ or ‘Damn, I’m glad I did,’ and the latter is a whole lot easier to live with.’ With that, my band and I made the move to Music City. The next five years I leaned on the insanely talented writers, musicians and touring artists I knew, and the five+ after that I have leaned on this town. I am proud to know them the way I do, to have learned from them, and for them to know me.
 
“’Higher Education’ is about going through life and the hard knocks that make you who you are … coming out of it stronger, having let it change you without hardening you. This album reminds me that even though we all go through hard times, we grow and we’re better for it.”

‘Just The Way I Am’, which is out now, was written by Michael Hardy, Ben West and Josh Miller.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
Michael Ray - Higher Education EP
Credit: Sean Hagwell

The track list for ‘Higher Education’ is:
 
1.     Whiskey And Rain (Josh Thompson, Jesse Frasure)
2.     Just The Way I Am (Michael Hardy, Ben West, Josh Miller)
3.     Holy Water (Ashley Gorley, Hunter Phelps, Ben Johnson, Michael Hardy)
4.     Picture (Michael Ray, David Garcia, Michael Hardy)
5.     Higher Education feat. Kid Rock, Lee Brice, Billy Gibbons and Tim Montana (Tim Montana, Derek George, Jeremy Bussey, Monty Criswell, Frank Rogers)
6.     Live Without You (Michael Hardy, Jessi Alexander, Corey Crowder)
7.     Didn’t Know I Was Country (Michael Ray, Taylor Phillips, Ashley Gorley)

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Jake Hoot Jake Hoot

EF Country

Interview: Jake Hoot opens up about winning ‘The Voice’, working with Kelly Clarkson and his new single ‘Night Left’

The season 17 champ chats to us about his upcoming plans.

5 days ago

Film

‘Mirror’ Criterion Collection Blu-ray review

A stunning new blu-ray release for Tarkovsky’s personal and poignant masterpiece

7 days ago
Chase Wright Chase Wright

EF Country

Listen: Chase Wright releases new single ‘Lying With You’

The rising star releases a new track.

6 days ago
Total War Saga Troy Mythos Total War Saga Troy Mythos

Games & Tech

A Total War Saga: Troy Mythos Expansion Confirmed For September

Includes free content for all owners of the base game.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you