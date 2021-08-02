Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

EF Country Podcast Episode 95: Is Charlie Worsham the most underrated artist in Country Music?

Following the release of ‘Sugarcane’, Pip and Laura investigate.

Published

Charlie Worsham
Credit: Jason Myers

Charlie Worsham recently released his new EP ‘Sugarcane’ and once again it’s a showcase of a seriously talented artist that deserves way more commercial success than he gets.

On this week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura discuss Charlie’s latest body of work and talk about the lack of attention he deserves from Country radio and the wider industry. A staple on the live scene and one of the best musicians in the genre, Worsham really deserves to be a lot bigger.

Pick your platform below to listen and don’t forget to subscribe so you don’t miss any new episodes…

Apple Music

Listen to Episode 95 now

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Podomatic

Spotify

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Jake Hoot Jake Hoot

EF Country

Interview: Jake Hoot opens up about winning ‘The Voice’, working with Kelly Clarkson and his new single ‘Night Left’

The season 17 champ chats to us about his upcoming plans.

5 days ago
Roblox Roblox

Games & Tech

Roblox: The Ultimate Guide For Parents

How to stay safe and have fun in Roblox.

7 days ago

Film

‘Mirror’ Criterion Collection Blu-ray review

A stunning new blu-ray release for Tarkovsky’s personal and poignant masterpiece

7 days ago
Chase Wright Chase Wright

EF Country

Listen: Chase Wright releases new single ‘Lying With You’

The rising star releases a new track.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you