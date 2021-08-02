EF Country Podcast Episode 95: Is Charlie Worsham the most underrated artist in Country Music?

Charlie Worsham recently released his new EP ‘Sugarcane’ and once again it’s a showcase of a seriously talented artist that deserves way more commercial success than he gets.

On this week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast, Pip and Laura discuss Charlie’s latest body of work and talk about the lack of attention he deserves from Country radio and the wider industry. A staple on the live scene and one of the best musicians in the genre, Worsham really deserves to be a lot bigger.

Pick your platform below to listen and don’t forget to subscribe so you don’t miss any new episodes…

Apple Music

Listen to Episode 95 now

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Podomatic

Spotify