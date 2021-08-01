Connect with us

The White Lotus

TV

‘The White Lotus’ coming to NOW this month

The hit US series has a launch date in the UK.

Published

US comedy-drama ‘The White Lotus’ will launch on NOW in the UK from 16th August 2021.

The series is created, written and directed by Mike White (‘Enlightened’) and it features an all-star cast that includes Murray Bartlett (‘Looking’), Connie Britton (‘Nashville’), Jennifer Coolidge (‘Legally Blonde’), Alexandra Daddario (‘San Andreas’) and Steve Zahn (‘Treme’).

‘The White Lotus’ is a social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The miniseries follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise.

But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travellers, the hotel’s cheerful employees, and the idyllic locate itself.

Watch the trailer for the show at the top of this article.

‘The White Lotus’ will be available to stream with a NOW Entertainment Membership.

