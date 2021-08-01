Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mitchell Tenpenny

EF Country

Listen: Mitchell Tenpenny releases new single ‘Truth About You’

The new single is taken from the star’s upcoming EP.

Published

Mitchell Tenpenny has released new single ‘Truth About You’.

The song is taken from his upcoming new EP and has been released after Tenpenny shared a clip on TikTok, which gained more than 2.5 million views. The song has become the largest streaming debut of his career to date.

“We are nothing without the fans and we listen to everything they tell us,” said Tenpenny. “This was a no brainer from the second we teased it because of the reaction and response from our incredible fans!”

Written by Tenpenny, Matt Alderman and Thomas Archer, ‘Truth About You’ is the third new song Tenpenny has released in 2021. It’s the follow up to ‘Bucket List’, which released in conjunction with the state of Arizona where Mitchell filmed the music video, and the critically praised ‘To Us It Did’. All three songs will appear on the upcoming EP.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Tenpenny is also confirmed to appear on a forthcoming collaboration with country superstar Chris Young, ‘At The End of A Bar’, having performed the duet for a huge crowd of hometown fans in Nashville as part of a video shoot over the 4th July holiday weekend.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Jake Hoot Jake Hoot

EF Country

Interview: Jake Hoot opens up about winning ‘The Voice’, working with Kelly Clarkson and his new single ‘Night Left’

The season 17 champ chats to us about his upcoming plans.

4 days ago
Professor T episode 3 Professor T episode 3

TV

‘Professor T’ episode 3 ‘Tiger Tiger’ preview

Jasper Tempest (Ben Miles) helped solve the accidental poisoning of a librarian on the latest episode of ITV’s hit drama ‘Professor T‘. If you...

7 days ago
'Professor T' episode 2 'Professor T' episode 2

TV

‘Professor T’ episode 2 ‘A Fish Called Walter’ recap

A librarian was accidentally poisoned during a drinks reception.

7 days ago
Roblox Roblox

Games & Tech

Roblox: The Ultimate Guide For Parents

How to stay safe and have fun in Roblox.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you