Listen: Mitchell Tenpenny releases new single ‘Truth About You’

Mitchell Tenpenny has released new single ‘Truth About You’.

The song is taken from his upcoming new EP and has been released after Tenpenny shared a clip on TikTok, which gained more than 2.5 million views. The song has become the largest streaming debut of his career to date.

“We are nothing without the fans and we listen to everything they tell us,” said Tenpenny. “This was a no brainer from the second we teased it because of the reaction and response from our incredible fans!”

Written by Tenpenny, Matt Alderman and Thomas Archer, ‘Truth About You’ is the third new song Tenpenny has released in 2021. It’s the follow up to ‘Bucket List’, which released in conjunction with the state of Arizona where Mitchell filmed the music video, and the critically praised ‘To Us It Did’. All three songs will appear on the upcoming EP.

Tenpenny is also confirmed to appear on a forthcoming collaboration with country superstar Chris Young, ‘At The End of A Bar’, having performed the duet for a huge crowd of hometown fans in Nashville as part of a video shoot over the 4th July holiday weekend.