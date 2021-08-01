Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Jimmie Allen and Brad Paisley

EF Country

Watch: Jimmie Allen debuts ‘Freedom Was A Highway’ music video with Brad Paisley

The song is currently in the Top 20 in the US.

Published

Jimmie Allen has debuted the music video for his Brad Paisley collaboration ‘Freedom Was A Highway’.

The video, co-directed by Jimmie Allen and Christopher Beyrooty can be seen at the top of this article. ‘Freedom Was A Highway’ is currently Top 20 at US Country radio and has garnered more than 20 million global on-demand streams.

Allen and Paisley performed the track earlier this month as part of Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series on ABC.

‘Freedom Was A Highway’ is featured on Allen’s latest album ‘Bettie James Gold Edition’, released June 2021. The 16-track album doubles down on Allen’s expansive love for music across genres, with nine brand new collaborations in addition to the seven previously featured on his critically acclaimed July 2020 project ‘Bettie James’, named in homage to Allen’s late father, James Allen, and late grandmother, Bettie Snead. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Allen is currently on the road as special guest on Paisley’s Tour 2021 through October 9th and will join Nelly on select dates later this year. Full tour dates can be found at https://www.jimmieallenmusic.com/.

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Jake Hoot Jake Hoot

EF Country

Interview: Jake Hoot opens up about winning ‘The Voice’, working with Kelly Clarkson and his new single ‘Night Left’

The season 17 champ chats to us about his upcoming plans.

4 days ago
Professor T episode 3 Professor T episode 3

TV

‘Professor T’ episode 3 ‘Tiger Tiger’ preview

Jasper Tempest (Ben Miles) helped solve the accidental poisoning of a librarian on the latest episode of ITV’s hit drama ‘Professor T‘. If you...

7 days ago
'Professor T' episode 2 'Professor T' episode 2

TV

‘Professor T’ episode 2 ‘A Fish Called Walter’ recap

A librarian was accidentally poisoned during a drinks reception.

7 days ago
Roblox Roblox

Games & Tech

Roblox: The Ultimate Guide For Parents

How to stay safe and have fun in Roblox.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you