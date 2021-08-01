Watch: Jimmie Allen debuts ‘Freedom Was A Highway’ music video with Brad Paisley

Jimmie Allen has debuted the music video for his Brad Paisley collaboration ‘Freedom Was A Highway’.

The video, co-directed by Jimmie Allen and Christopher Beyrooty can be seen at the top of this article. ‘Freedom Was A Highway’ is currently Top 20 at US Country radio and has garnered more than 20 million global on-demand streams.

Allen and Paisley performed the track earlier this month as part of Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series on ABC.

‘Freedom Was A Highway’ is featured on Allen’s latest album ‘Bettie James Gold Edition’, released June 2021. The 16-track album doubles down on Allen’s expansive love for music across genres, with nine brand new collaborations in addition to the seven previously featured on his critically acclaimed July 2020 project ‘Bettie James’, named in homage to Allen’s late father, James Allen, and late grandmother, Bettie Snead.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Allen is currently on the road as special guest on Paisley’s Tour 2021 through October 9th and will join Nelly on select dates later this year. Full tour dates can be found at https://www.jimmieallenmusic.com/.