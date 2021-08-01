Connect with us

Dave Hause to release Will Hoge produced album ‘Blood Harmony’ in October

The collection will be released on 22nd October.

Published

Dave Hause
Credit: Blood Harmony Records

Dave Hause will release new album ‘Blood Harmony’ on 22nd October 2021.

His fifth solo album, ‘Blood Harmony’ is produced by singer-songwriter Will Hoge. It features a first class assemblage of musicians consisting of members of The E Street Band, and musicians known for their work with The Highwomen, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Carrie Underwood, Vince Gill, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church and many more.

Given that Dave has been writing and recording songs with his younger brother, Tim Hause, for a while now, it made sense to use the phrase ‘Blood Harmony’ as the title for his fifth solo record.

“I thought ‘Blood Harmony‘ was a great title, and it’s really specific to how Tim and I have decided to work over the years,” says Hause. “It also pertains to my children because they’ll have their own Blood Harmony.  So the germ of the album, the beating heart, is that I’m in a true family. I have a grounded reason to work and a bunch of people that I want to make proud with the work that we do. It’s a family business.”

Dave Hause - Blood Harmony
Credit: Blood Harmony Records

The track listing for ‘Blood Harmony’ is:

Northstar
Sandy Sheets
Hanalei
Plagiarist
Gary
Surfboard
Leave It In That Dream
Snowglobe
Carry the Lantern
Little Wings

Additionally, Dave Hause has announced a 20-date UK/European tour next year – tickets on sale now:

28.01.2022 – Antwerp – Kavka
29.01.2022 – Hamburg – Knust
30.01.2022 – Frankfurt – Batchkapp
01.02.2022 – Munster – Skaters Palace
02.02.2022 – Berlin – SO36
03.02.2022 – Leipzig – Conne Island
04.02.2022 – Wien – Arena
05.02.2022 – München – Technikum
06.02.2022 – Milan – Legend Club
08.02.2022 – Zürich – Exil
09.02.2022 – Stuttgart – Im Wizemann
10.02.2022 – Köln – Die Kantine
11.02.2022 – Nijmegen – Doornroosje
12.02.2022 – Amsterdam – Melkweg
15.02.2022 – Nottingham – Rescue rooms
16.02.2022 – Glasgow – Òran Mór
17.02.2022 – Manchester – Gorilla
18.02.2022 – Birmingham – O2 Academy 2
19.02.2022 – London – Islington Assembly Hall
20.02.2022 – Bristol – Thekla

In this article:
