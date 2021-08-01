Dave Hause to release Will Hoge produced album ‘Blood Harmony’ in October

Dave Hause will release new album ‘Blood Harmony’ on 22nd October 2021.

His fifth solo album, ‘Blood Harmony’ is produced by singer-songwriter Will Hoge. It features a first class assemblage of musicians consisting of members of The E Street Band, and musicians known for their work with The Highwomen, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, Carrie Underwood, Vince Gill, Sturgill Simpson, Jason Isbell, Chris Stapleton, Eric Church and many more.

Given that Dave has been writing and recording songs with his younger brother, Tim Hause, for a while now, it made sense to use the phrase ‘Blood Harmony’ as the title for his fifth solo record.

“I thought ‘Blood Harmony‘ was a great title, and it’s really specific to how Tim and I have decided to work over the years,” says Hause. “It also pertains to my children because they’ll have their own Blood Harmony. So the germ of the album, the beating heart, is that I’m in a true family. I have a grounded reason to work and a bunch of people that I want to make proud with the work that we do. It’s a family business.”

Credit: Blood Harmony Records

The track listing for ‘Blood Harmony’ is:

Northstar

Sandy Sheets

Hanalei

Plagiarist

Gary

Surfboard

Leave It In That Dream

Snowglobe

Carry the Lantern

Little Wings

Additionally, Dave Hause has announced a 20-date UK/European tour next year – tickets on sale now:

28.01.2022 – Antwerp – Kavka

29.01.2022 – Hamburg – Knust

30.01.2022 – Frankfurt – Batchkapp

01.02.2022 – Munster – Skaters Palace

02.02.2022 – Berlin – SO36

03.02.2022 – Leipzig – Conne Island

04.02.2022 – Wien – Arena

05.02.2022 – München – Technikum

06.02.2022 – Milan – Legend Club

08.02.2022 – Zürich – Exil

09.02.2022 – Stuttgart – Im Wizemann

10.02.2022 – Köln – Die Kantine

11.02.2022 – Nijmegen – Doornroosje

12.02.2022 – Amsterdam – Melkweg

15.02.2022 – Nottingham – Rescue rooms

16.02.2022 – Glasgow – Òran Mór

17.02.2022 – Manchester – Gorilla

18.02.2022 – Birmingham – O2 Academy 2

19.02.2022 – London – Islington Assembly Hall

20.02.2022 – Bristol – Thekla