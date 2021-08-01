Watch: Tenille Townes debuts video for ‘Girl Who Didn’t Care’

Tenille Townes has debuted the powerful music video for her new single ‘Girl Who Didn’t Care’.

Townes’ vision for the video is to inspire young girls to always chase their dreams, no matter how hard or how distant they may seem.

Appearing in the music video alongside Tenille Townes is Sarah Fuller who last year was the first woman to play, and score points, in a Power Five College Football game when she stepped in as a place kicker for Vanderbilt University.

Alyssa Carson spent her entire childhood attending space camps around the world and is the only person to have attended every space camp offered. In addition, Alyssa was selected as one of seven ambassadors representing Mars One, a mission to establish a human colony on Mars in 2030.

Shannon Wells decided to go into public service at a young age when her grandfather told her about his time in the military. Today Shannon is a firefighter in Nashville, Tennessee. She was one of two females in her training class.

“I am so excited about this music video and honored to have Alyssa, Sarah, and Shannon be a part of it,” says Townes. “It was incredible to see the idea for this video come to life with all of them in it. I believe it’s a really powerful thing to see real people living out real stories of chasing their dreams. It’s what makes a dream seem like a possible thing. I hope when people watch this, they feel inspired to chase their own dreams.”

Townes wrote ‘Girl Who Didn’t Care’ with David Pramik and Steph Jones, and it is available via Columbia Nashville in partnership with RCA Records.