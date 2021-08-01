Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Carrie underwood to release special edition of holiday album ‘My Gift’ in September

The Country songstress is adding three tracks to her festive collection.

Published

Carrie Underwood
Credit: Jeremy Cowart

Carrie Underwood will release a Special Edition of her holiday album ‘My Gift’ on 24th September 2021 on CD and digital.

A vinyl release will follow on 5th November. The Special Edition will feature the original track listing along with three additional tracks.

‘My Gift’ is a combination of beloved traditional songs celebrating the spiritual nature of Christmas and several originals, two of which were written by Underwood, frequent collaborator Brett James and her ‘Cry Pretty’ co-producer, David Garcia. 

The three additional tracks are ‘Favourite Time Of Year’, which was previously released as an Amazon Original, ‘All Is Well’, a new studio recording, and ‘Let There Be Peace/Something in the Water’ (Live from HBO Max’s My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood).

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“’My Gift’ is an album I’ve wanted to make from the beginning of my career,” says Underwood. “It’s been such a blessing to share this special music and I’m excited to share even more with the release of ‘My Gift (Special Edition)’.”

Carrie Underwood - My Gift (Special Edition)
Credit: Joseph Llanes

The track list is:

1. Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee (Traditional)
2. O Come All Ye Faithful (Traditional)
3. Let There Be Peace (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia)
4. Little Drummer Boy(featuring Isaiah Fisher) (Harry Simeone, Henry Onorati, Katherine Davis)
5. Sweet Baby Jesus (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia)
6. Hallelujah(with John Legend) (John Stephens, Toby Gad) 
7. O Holy Night (Traditional)
8. Mary, Did You Know? (Buddy Greene, Mark Lowry)
9. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Ralph Blane, Hugh Martin)
10. Away In A Manger (Traditional)
11. Silent Night (Traditional)
12. Favorite Time Of Year (Carrie Underwood, Hillary Lindsey, Chris DeStefano)
13. All Is Well (Michael W. Smith, Wayne Kirkpatrick)
14. Let There Be Peace/Something In The Water (LIVE From HBO Max’s MY GIFT: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood) (Carrie Underwood, Brett James, David Garcia, Chris DeStefano)

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Jake Hoot Jake Hoot

EF Country

Interview: Jake Hoot opens up about winning ‘The Voice’, working with Kelly Clarkson and his new single ‘Night Left’

The season 17 champ chats to us about his upcoming plans.

4 days ago
Professor T episode 3 Professor T episode 3

TV

‘Professor T’ episode 3 ‘Tiger Tiger’ preview

Jasper Tempest (Ben Miles) helped solve the accidental poisoning of a librarian on the latest episode of ITV’s hit drama ‘Professor T‘. If you...

7 days ago
'Professor T' episode 2 'Professor T' episode 2

TV

‘Professor T’ episode 2 ‘A Fish Called Walter’ recap

A librarian was accidentally poisoned during a drinks reception.

7 days ago
Roblox Roblox

Games & Tech

Roblox: The Ultimate Guide For Parents

How to stay safe and have fun in Roblox.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you