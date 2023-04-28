Dave Hause – ‘Drive it Like it’s Stolen’ album review

On Blood Harmony Records and Soundly Music acclaimed Philadelphia-bred singer-songwriter Dave Hause has released ‘Drive It Like It’s Stolen’, Hause’s sixth full-length solo album. Produced by Will Hoge, ‘Drive It Like It’s Stolen’ features ten songs that overflow with Hause’s trademark urgency and passion, shimmering with a truth that reflects the harsh realities of life as well the intermittent jolts of joy that punctuate it. Earnest and heartfelt, raw and real as anything he’s ever written before, there’s also a subtle yet significant difference on this album — here, Hause delves into a more fictional type of storytelling to create what he terms post-apocalyptic Americana.

Over the past decade Hause has used his life victories and defeats to fuel his songwriting and this latest album is no different. Album opener, ’Cheap Seats’ is a haunting and ominous listen describing a futuristic New York decades on from its current state. It has stylistic elements of artists such as Biffy Clyro throughout where as ‘Damn Personal’ hints at mid to late 2000’s rock band influences such as Alkaline Trio. This record will appeal to fans of such however there are deeper levels to it. 2019 release ‘Kick’ saw him tackle hope, depression, global warming and a crumbling American democracy with the news that he was to become a father. Most recently, on 2021’s ‘Blood Harmony’, Hause wrote and sang about the positive impact of having twins, and of the joy and excitement of being able to be at home with them for the first couple of years of the pandemic. With ‘Drive It Like It’s Stolen’, however, Hause’s fears and anxiety of being a parent in modern day America are spoken about throughout the ten track offering.

‘Low’ tells the story of finding love and hoping to keep it throughout the turbulence of mental health and depression struggles. Although it covers a tough subject, the major chordal progression and jangly instrumentation provide a contrast to the raw and honest lyrics. ‘chainsaweyes’ delves into growing up with different parental perspectives weighing down on you, where as stand out track ‘Hazard Lights’ focusses on Hause’s sobriety these days, even though there is still temptation when he is with his friends who still enjoy substances of sorts.

Talking on the song Hause says “That feeling of having the hazard lights on, it’s just uncertainty. I’m kind of just pulled over here. I don’t know where I’m going, I know where I’ve been, the hazard lights are blinking, so please don’t hit me because I’ve got to figure out what to do next.”

‘Drive It Like It’s Stolen’ presents a weary and apocalyptic quasi-reality that examines the new American city, parenthood, and our individual places in society, post-pandemic. It’s toe tapping beat combined with a deeper sound scape make for an interesting listen, yet ‘lashingout’ is just as effective, perhaps more so with the stripped back acoustic mix covering Hause’s personal anxieties again.

‘Tarnish’ casts an eye back to a life previously lived but also shines a light on life still to be lived. Opening line ‘I found a silver bracelet that I bought for my first wife, found it tossed into that box from where I lived another life’ is a simple one but it leads the way for more open and honest reflection set against an acoustic guitar and simple piano embellishments.

Ending song, ’The Vulture’, harks back to the defiance that dominated aforementioned 2019 album ‘Kick’ but this time it is rewritten with his children in mind and it cements the thematic shift Hause is making on this record. These songs may still be for Hause, but they’re increasingly less about him.

“My life is getting increasingly less interesting,” he smiles. “And that’s by design. You want to be steady, you want to be at a baseball practice or taking your kids to gymnastics or whatever it is. You don’t want to necessarily be staring into the abyss all the time and trying to determine your existential weight. I don’t want my life to become fodder for songs — I want my creativity to be the fodder for songs.”

