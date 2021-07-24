Connect with us

Vacation Friends

Film

‘Vacation Friends’ – trailer debuts for upcoming John Cena comedy

The film will premiere on Star on Disney+.

Published

‘Vacation Friends’ from 20th Century Studios will premiere on 27th August as a Star Original on Disney+ in the UK.

The trailer for the film, which stars John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, Meredith Hagner, Robert Wisdom, Andrew Bachelor and Lynn Whitfield.

In this raw and raunchy comedy, straight-laced Marcus and Emily (Howery, Orji) are befriended by wild, thrill-seeking partiers Ron and Kyla (Cena, Hagner) at a resort in Mexico.  Living in the moment, the usually level-headed couple lets loose to enjoy a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery with their new “vacation friends.”

Months after their walk on the wild side, Marcus and Emily are horrified when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding, creating chaos and proving that what happens on vacation, doesn’t necessarily stay on vacation.

‘Vacation Friends’ is directed by Clay Tarver (‘Silicon Valley’) and was written by Tom Mullen & Tim Mullen and Clay Tarver and Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley. 

The producers are Todd Garner (‘Tag’, ‘Playing with Fire’) and Timothy M. Bourne (‘Love, Simon’, ‘The Hate U Give’), with Steve Pink and Sean Robins serving as executive producers.

