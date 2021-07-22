Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Sturgill Simpson to release concept album ‘The Ballad of Dood and Juanita’ in August

The album is the star’s third in 12 months.

Published

Sturgill Simpson
Credit: Semi Song

Sturgill Simpson will release new concept album ‘The Ballad of Dood and Juanita’ on 20th August 2021.

The album will be available digitally and on CD, with a vinyl release to follow on 3rd December. It’s Simpson’s third record in a a year.

“I just wanted to write a story—not a collection of songs that tell a story, but an actual story, front to back,” says Simpson. He describes the concept album as a “rollercoaster ride through all the styles of traditional country and bluegrass and mountain music that I love, including gospel and a cappella.”  

Written and recorded in less than a week, the new album features the same ace musicians who played on last year’s “Cuttin’ Grass” albums and is what Simpson calls “a simple tale of either redemption or revenge.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Simpson is currently on location filming his role in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming movie ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’. 

Sturgill Simpson - The Ballad of Dood and Juanita
Credit: Thirty Tigers

The track listing for ‘The Ballad of Dood and Juanita’ is:

1.  Prologue 
2.  Ol’ Dood (part I)
3.  One In the Saddle, One On the Ground 
4.  Shamrock 
5.  Played Out 
6.  Sam 
7.  Juanita (featuring Willie Nelson) 
8.  Go In Peace 
9.  Epilogue 
10.Ol’ Dood (part II)

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Adopt Me Adopt Me

Games & Tech

Adopt Me Have Just Confirmed The Mythic Egg is Coming Soon!

The countdown starts soon.

6 days ago
Scotty McCreery Scotty McCreery

EF Country

Scotty McCreery releases new single ‘Why You Gotta Be Like That’

The Country star has a new album on the way.

5 days ago
Calum Scott Calum Scott

Music

Interview: Calum Scott opens up about ‘Biblical’ and the journey to his second album

The singer-songwriter talks about the pressures of following up his debut album.

6 days ago
Joshua Radin Joshua Radin

Music

Interview: Joshua Radin opens up about making new album ‘The Ghost and the Wall’ during the pandemic

The singer-songwriter discusses the challenges of making his new record.

3 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you