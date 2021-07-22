‘Malignant’ – watch the trailer for the terrifying new horror

‘Malignant’ has debuted its trailer and poster.

The upcoming horror from the mind of James Wan (‘The Conjuring’ universe), stars Annabelle Wallis (‘Annabelle’), Maddie Hasson (‘Mr Mercedes’), George Young (‘Containment’), Michole Briana White (‘Dead To Me’), Jacqueline McKenzie (‘Palm Beach’), Jake Abel (‘Supernatural’) and Ingrid Bisu (‘The Conjuring’).

In the film, Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities.

Wan directed a screenplay by Akela Coope (‘M3GAN’). The film has a story by Wan & Ingrid Bisu and Cooper.

Take a look at the trailer:

Credit: Warner Bros UK

Malignant will be released nationwide on 8th September 2021 by Warner Bros. Pictures