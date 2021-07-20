Amazon Games launches ‘New World’ closed beta

New World, the open world upcoming massively multiplayer online (MMO) PC game from Amazon Games, is entering Closed Beta today. The Beta test will run until 2nd August, giving players a chance to explore the mysterious island of Aeternum ahead of the game’s 31st August launch.

New World’s closed beta is open to all players who have pre-ordered the game. Pre-orders are available for purchase on Amazon UK or the Steam Store. New World is £34.99 for the Standard Edition, or £43.99 for the Deluxe Edition, with no monthly subscription fees. Players can also sign up for a chance to be randomly selected to join the closed beta test.

Watch the New World closed beta trailer below:

New World pits players against the haunted wilderness of Aeternum, a mysterious island in the twilight of the Age of Exploration. Success in New World ultimately depends on the player’s ability to conquer not only rival players, but Aeternum itself, as it unleashes undead legions hell-bent on purging players from its shores. Massive siege battles, daring expeditions, thrilling supernatural invasions, and a stunning and diverse natural setting set New World apart.

Throughout closed beta, fearless Twitch streamers will lead teams into the fray in the Battle for New World. This fierce competition will bring Twitch streamers Gronkh, JoshOG, Naguura, Sacriel, Smashley, and Zerator together to vie for control of Aeternum by completing objectives to earn points for their teams. Every member of the winning team will get 100 copies of New World to give away to their communities, plus a special Twitch drop to run on their channels when New World launches.

Credit: Amazon Games

Closed beta players will be ushered into the world of Aeternum, a vast, magical island that has drawn explorers from around the globe. New World features robust PvE and PvP content including:

Expeditions: 5-player instanced dungeons that take players into the farthest corners and deepest depths of Aeternum, where they’ll face deadly foes and uncover truths about the island.

5-player instanced dungeons that take players into the farthest corners and deepest depths of Aeternum, where they’ll face deadly foes and uncover truths about the island. War: Epic siege warfare on a massive scale, with up to 100 players on the battlefield at once. The outcome of each war determines which company controls contested territory or settlements—and the resources they contain.

Epic siege warfare on a massive scale, with up to 100 players on the battlefield at once. The outcome of each war determines which company controls contested territory or settlements—and the resources they contain. Outpost Rush: Teams of 20 players from two competing factions fight for control of fortifications and resources in this max-level instanced game mode that combines PvE and PvP play.

Teams of 20 players from two competing factions fight for control of fortifications and resources in this max-level instanced game mode that combines PvE and PvP play. Invasions: Twisted armies of Aeternum muster their forces to assault player-controlled territory, and groups of 50 max-level players rally together to fight of waves of monsters.

New World’s combat is skill-based and visceral. Positioning, timing, and aim all matter, whether players are taking on rival players or the world itself. Classless progression, with combat style defined by weapon choice, and deep crafting systems let everyone explore New World in their own way—from becoming the best blacksmith on the server to making a name as a fierce warrior.

Check out the official New World website for more information on the game.

