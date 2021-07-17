TennoCon 2021: Experience Warframe – The New War expansion

Digital Extremes invites Warframe players to witness the gameplay reveal of The New War content expansion during the TennoLive broadcast of TennoCon today (Saturday, 17th July). Virtual attendees of the 6th annual player event, are encouraged to watch The New War world-reveal live on Twitch at 10PM BST (5PM ET) to claim a Prime Warframe.

Digital Extremes will also host an in-game Relay event where Warframe players can unite with friends from around the world, including the award-winning Canadian studio, for a one-time interactive preview event featuring a sneak peek of exclusive new content.

Watch the Warframe | TennoCon 2021 teaser below:

Old enemies will emerge to wage The New War in the highly-anticipated content expansion first revealed at TennoCon 2018 in DE’s hometown of London, Ontario, surrounded by thousands of players, before transitioning to a virtual event in 2020 due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Sheldon Carter, Chief Operating Officer at Digital Extremes said:

“As most players know by now, we’re bringing The New War back to TennoCon! It’s going to be a special moment for all of us, as it’s been a while since we first discussed this expansion with players. We truly hope Tenno will enjoy a day dedicated to them and the memorable experiences we’ve shared together in Warframe. There’s plenty of new and exciting reveals to be made, but players will have to tune-in to TennoLive to find out more. We have an engaging and interactive broadcast planned that will provide something for everyone, plus there’s a Loki Prime Drop.”

For several years, TennoLive has been the can’t-miss, direct-to-player announcement platform of choice for DE and the global Warframe community, engaging nearly half a million people for some of Warframe’s biggest reveals.

Rebecca Ford, Live Operations and Community Director at Digital Extremes said:

“We’ve spent a lot of time talking about The New War on Devstreams and at past TennoCons. We’ve shown cinematics, added in-game messages and lead ups, and now the wait is over… we are so excited to finally provide some answers and give everyone a small piece of what’s to come with The New War. We’re thankful for the patience of our players and we look forward to seeing their reactions to some of our big reveals in the chat. Their support creates this event, it gives players all over the world the opportunity to celebrate together each and every year. And this year, we have a special in-game preview event that players will appreciate.”

Players will also be rewarded with several premium and exclusive items for watching. They will also be treated to new reveals from Lotus voice actor and event host, Rebecca Ford and special guests Steve Sinclair, Scott McGregor, Geoff Crookes, and Sheldon Carter during TennoLive. Visit the TennoCon website for additional in-game items and redemption information, plus a detailed schedule of events, programming and merchandise.

Twitch and Steam Drop During TennoCon

Vastilok Gunblade Weapon

Awarded for watching thirty consecutive minutes between 17:30 – 22:00 BST (12:30pm – 5:00pm ET)

In-Game Relay Event Reward During TennoLive Segment

Tannukai Longsword Skin and Armor Set

Awarded at the end of the TennoLive in-game Relay event, must be present to qualify

Twitch and Steam Drop During TennoLive Segment