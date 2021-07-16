Adopt Me Have Just Confirmed The Mythic Egg is Coming Soon!

It’s official people, the long rumoured Mythic Egg is coming soon to Adopt Me. The announcement was made in a video that was released just over an hour ago and although it doesn’t confirm any actual details they do confirm that the egg will be coming soon.

Next time you log into the game you will notice that a countdown timer has appeared. This timer is yet to start but I’m sure it will in the coming week. Once the Mythic Egg launches it will replace the Ocean Egg permanently so if you still don’t have all of the ocean pets you wanted then now is the time to get grinding before their rarity jumps.

As with all other eggs from the gumball machine, the Mythic Eggs can be purchased using bucks rather than Robux meaning everyone will get a chance of getting the pets that they want.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.