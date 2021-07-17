Scotty McCreery releases new single ‘Why You Gotta Be Like That’

Scotty McCreery has released ‘Why You Gotta Be Like That’, the second single from his upcoming fifth studio album due for release later this year.

Written by McCreery, James McNair, and Jordan Schmidt, the song is accompanied by a special visualiser, which you can see at the top of this article.

“My wife Gabi and I had a date night the evening before I wrote ‘Why You Gotta Be Like That’ with James and Jordan. She came downstairs looking gorgeous as usual, and well…the song tells the rest of the story,” said McCreery with a smile. “Writing with James and Jordan is always so much fun, and I think that genuine feeling comes through in the song as well.”



‘Why You Gotta Be Like That’ follows McCreery’s current single ‘You Time’, the first from his upcoming new album which he plans to release this Autumn. Written by McCreery, Rogers and Eshuis, ‘You Time’ is rising steadily, currently in the Top 15 on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck Country Singles Chart.



McCreery met one of his bucket list goals recently when he performed in Anchorage, Alaska in June as the headliner of the Backyard Country BBQ. With that concert, he has now visited and performed in all 50 states. The Alaska show was part of his previously announced ‘You Time Tour’ which kicked off that month and will continue into the Autumn.

He will also support Old Dominion on select ‘Live from the Ballpark Tour’ dates this year.