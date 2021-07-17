Connect with us

Listen: Dustin Lynch drops two new tracks – ‘Not Every Cowboy’ and ‘Pasadena’

Wrap your ears around the two new tracks right here.

Published

Dustin Lynch
Credit: Connor Dwyer

Dustin Lynch has released a double shot of new tracks – ‘Not Every Cowboy’ and ‘Pasadena’ – which are available to stream and download now.

The Zach Crowell-produced releases are timeless Country songs that showcase a more traditional leaning for Lynch.

“‘Not Every Cowboy’ and ‘Pasadena’ are just about that timeless, authentic, American cowboy love story. I’m very proud of how these songs captured that emotion in such a classic way,” shares Lynch. “They felt special the day we created them and I’m so excited that they’re now out where everyone can enjoy.”

‘Not Every Cowboy’ is penned by Casey Brown, Parker Welling, Conner Smith, and Heather Morgan while ‘Pasadena’ is written by Lynch with Jeff Hyde and Ryan Tyndell.

With just his guitar and spot-on imagery bursting as his backdrop, Lynch has also launched a music video for each track. You can watch them both below:

