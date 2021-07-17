Erin enderlin debuts “Somebody’s Shot of Whiskey”

Erin Enderlin has released new song “Somebody’s Shot Of Whiskey”.

The song is described as ‘a saucy barroom anthem for those who march to the beat of their own drum and embrace their unique qualities’.

“I got the idea from a t-shirt that said, ‘I’d rather be somebody’s shot of whiskey, than everybody’s cup of tea’ that just captured the way that I’m feeling these days,” shares Enderlin. “All I want to do is make music I love – preferably with a bunch of fiddle and steel – and be myself. I’m a 39-year-old woman singing old school country story songs, finding my people and loving every minute of it.”



Enderlin released her full-length album ‘Faulkner County’ in November 2019 to critical acclaim.



The Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum included Enderlin in their annual American Currents exhibit, featuring the Arkansas-native in the Unbroken Circle section of the exhibit, which positions contemporary artists who have had breakthrough years with those who have influenced them, placing Enderlin with one of her heroes, Reba McEntire.



A member of the 2018 CMT ‘Next Women of Country’ class, Enderlin joins Tanya Tucker during the 2021 CMT Next Women of Country Tour on select dates in August and September.