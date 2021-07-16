Sam Williams to release debut album ‘Glasshouse Children’ in August

Nashville singer-songwriter Sam Williams will release his debut album ‘Glasshouse Children’ on 20th August 2021 via Mercury Nashville.

An introspective meditation on hurt and healing, growth and loss, and sin and redemption, ‘Glasshouse Children’ showcases Williams’ strong vocals and plainspoken lyrics.

Williams recorded the record primarily in Nashville with Jaren Johnston (The Cadillac Three, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw), and other producers such as 5 time GRAMMY-nominated producer Paul Moak (Joy Williams, Ashley Monroe), Sean McConnell, Bobby Holland and more.

The record includes co-writes with notable songwriters such as Dan Auerbach (The Black Keys), Sean McConnell (Little Big Town, Christina Aguilera, Rascal Flatts), Justin Parker (Lana Del Ray, Dua Lipa) and Jaren Johnston. It also features collaborations with country music icon Dolly Parton on ‘Happy All the Time’, and the legendary Keith Urban who plays guitar on ‘Kids’.

Williams has shared ‘Kids (Feat. Keith Urban)’ ahead of the album’s release.

Of the song, Williams says “’Kids’ is a reflection of the monotonous negativity that comes with staying in the same town your entire life. While you want to get out, you still feel like a child, so you stay and continue the cycle.”

‘Kids’ was written by Hank Compton, Boots Ottestad (Robbie Williams, Tim McGraw) and Eric Arejes (Tim McGraw, Thompson Square, Rachel Wammack), produced by Jaren Johnston (Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett) and features Keith Urban on electric guitar.

Credit: Mercury Nashville

The track listing for ‘Glasshouse Children’ is: