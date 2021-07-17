‘John and the Hole’ – watch the trailer for the psychological thriller starring Michael C. Hall

The trailer has been released for Pascual Sisto’s feature debut ‘John and the Hole’.

Adapted from his short story ‘El Pozo’, Oscar-winning writer Nicolás Giacobone explores the difficult passage from childhood freedom to adult responsibility for 13-year-old John (Charlie Shotwell).

The film also stars Michael C. Hall (‘Dexter’), Jennifer Ehle (‘Pride & Prejudice’) and Taissa Farmiga (‘American Horror Story’).

In this enigmatic and unsettling meditation on adolescent angst, 13-year-old John (Charlie Shotwell) discovers an unfinished bunker while exploring the neighboring woods—a deep hole in the ground. Seemingly without provocation, he drugs his affluent parents (Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Ehle) and older sister (Taissa Farmiga), holding them captive within the bunker. As they anxiously wait for John to free them from the hole, the boy returns home, where he can finally enjoy and explore a newfound independence.

Drawing comparisons to the works of Yorgos Lanthimos and Michael Haneke, and tinged with the dark humor of Ruben Östlund, ‘John and the Hole’ was announced as part of the Official Selection of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, ultimately premiering in the U.S. Dramatic Competition of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.

‘John and the Hole’ will be released on 6th August 2021.