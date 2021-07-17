‘Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone’ to be released with Magical Movie Mode in August

To celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary, Warner Bros. Home Entertainment is releasing ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ on Digital, Blu-ray and DVD with Magical Movie Mode on 16th August 2021.

A new and exciting way to experience the film, Magical Movie Mode allows fans the ability to discover ﬁlmmaking secrets, spell incantations, creatures, magical artifacts, trivia, and more in this enchanting collection of fun activities and curiosities.

Magical Movie Mode includes director’s commentary from Chris Columbus offering candid insight and amusing anecdotes from the production of the first film, deleted scenes, quizzes testing your potent knowledge of a vast array of topics from the film, graphics and audio during select scenes in the film draw you further into Harry’s world, and much more!

Harry Potter finds out he is the orphaned son of two wizards and embarks on an amazing journey. During his first year at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Harry learns he is destined for great things and discovers a Dark wizard is determined to destroy him.

The Blu-ray 2-disc set of ‘Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone’ Magical Movie Mode includes the theatrical film and the Magical Movie Mode version of the film in high definition. It will also be available on DVD as a 2-disc set and includes the theatrical film and Magical Movie Mode version of the film in standard definition.

The film will have an exclusive Steelbook available from Zavvi which includes the theatrical film on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray and Magical Movie Mode on Blu-ray. The film will also be available on Digital on participating digital platforms where you purchase movies.

The Wizarding World is recognized as one of the world’s best-loved franchises and represents a vast, interconnected world which touches all aspects of ‘Harry Potter’ fans’ lives.

Today it encompasses bestselling novels, blockbuster ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts’ films, a multi award-winning stage play, innovative products and apparel, state-of-the-art video and mobile games, unique retail experiences and live entertainment – including world-class Universal theme parks, exhibitions, the popular Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter attraction, and two new virtual reality experiences at Harry Potter New York.

