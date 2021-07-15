Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Adopt Me

Games & Tech

‘Adopt Me’ Introduce A New Butterfly Pet As Part Of Birthday Celebrations

Available until 22nd July

Published

Adopt Me is by far the biggest game on Roblox and has grown from humble beginnings into an absolute juggernaut of a game. With regular monthly updates adding new content and pets there is always something new happening on Adoption Island.

Adopt Me has just turned four years old and the team at Uplift Games wanted to celebrate in style by offering all players the chance to get a new limited-time pet. The pet in question is the butterfly which can be purchased from the butterfly NPC which sits close to the entrance to Adoption Island.

Adopt Me
Credit: Uplift Games

There are many cool things about this pet but perhaps the most is that this pet can be bought with bucks rather than Robux. The butterfly will only cost 1500 bucks, an easily obtainable sum for those willing to put in a bit of effort. Of course, you could just use Robux to buy the bucks, but I would recommend putting the work in and getting the butterfly effectively for free for such a small amount.

If you’re struggling to find the butterfly NPC check out the video below:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Spice Girls Spice Girls

Music

The Ultimate Spice Girls Poll – vote for your favourites now!

We really, really want you to vote in our poll!

6 days ago
Tigirlily Tigirlily

EF Country

Tigirlily – ‘Tigirlily’ EP review

The debut EP positions the sisters as Country music's next big thing.

6 days ago
Jeff Timmons Jeff Timmons

Music

Interview: Jeff Timmons talks about the return of 98 Degrees and his solo career

We chat to the singer as the band make their return with new music.

1 day ago
Black Widow Black Widow

Film

‘Black Widow’ IMAX Review

Scarlett Johansson returns to save the world in this latest Marvel blockbuster.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you