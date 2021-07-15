‘Adopt Me’ Introduce A New Butterfly Pet As Part Of Birthday Celebrations

Adopt Me is by far the biggest game on Roblox and has grown from humble beginnings into an absolute juggernaut of a game. With regular monthly updates adding new content and pets there is always something new happening on Adoption Island.

Adopt Me has just turned four years old and the team at Uplift Games wanted to celebrate in style by offering all players the chance to get a new limited-time pet. The pet in question is the butterfly which can be purchased from the butterfly NPC which sits close to the entrance to Adoption Island. Credit: Uplift Games

There are many cool things about this pet but perhaps the most is that this pet can be bought with bucks rather than Robux. The butterfly will only cost 1500 bucks, an easily obtainable sum for those willing to put in a bit of effort. Of course, you could just use Robux to buy the bucks, but I would recommend putting the work in and getting the butterfly effectively for free for such a small amount.

If you’re struggling to find the butterfly NPC check out the video below: