Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Anderson East

EF Country

Anderson East debuts new song ‘Hood of My Car’

The song is taken from the singer’s forthcoming album.

Published

Anderson East has debuted new song ‘Hood Of My Car’, taken from his upcoming album ‘Maybe We Never Die’ released on 20th August 2021.

Of the track, East shares, “We tried to make a song that felt nostalgic on a personal level. I reached for the feeling of being a teenager again – being in love for the first time, the nerves, awkwardness of not feeling comfortable in your own skin yet and having every ounce of the future seeming just a moment away from your fingertips. The possibilities that the night sky brings and that our own piece of the heavens isn’t that far out of reach.”

‘Hood Of My Car’ is the third song unveiled from East’s highly anticipated new album. His third release for Elektra/Low Country Sound, ‘Maybe We Never Die’ takes the Alabama born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter’s seductively vintage voice in a decidedly fresh direction.

Collaborating once again with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb along with long-time bandleader and now co-producer Philip Towns, the twelve tracks flow together with an overarching sense of urgency but maintain distinct musical boundaries.

East recently performed a special full-band livestream concert and will return to the stage this Autumn with his extensive ‘Maybe We Never Die’ headline tour.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Spice Girls Spice Girls

Music

The Ultimate Spice Girls Poll – vote for your favourites now!

We really, really want you to vote in our poll!

5 days ago
Alom Shaha Alom Shaha

Arts

Alom Shaha – ‘Mr Shaha’s Marvellous Machines’ review

Alom Shaha returns with seventeen great ideas for home-made machines.

6 days ago
Professor T Professor T

TV

ITV confirms air date for Ben Miller’s ‘Professor T’

Find out when the new series begins.

6 days ago
Tigirlily Tigirlily

EF Country

Interview: Tigirlily talk about their self-titled EP and harnessing the power of TikTok

The sisters are ready to conquer the Country music charts.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you