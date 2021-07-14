Anderson East debuts new song ‘Hood of My Car’

Anderson East has debuted new song ‘Hood Of My Car’, taken from his upcoming album ‘Maybe We Never Die’ released on 20th August 2021.

Of the track, East shares, “We tried to make a song that felt nostalgic on a personal level. I reached for the feeling of being a teenager again – being in love for the first time, the nerves, awkwardness of not feeling comfortable in your own skin yet and having every ounce of the future seeming just a moment away from your fingertips. The possibilities that the night sky brings and that our own piece of the heavens isn’t that far out of reach.”



‘Hood Of My Car’ is the third song unveiled from East’s highly anticipated new album. His third release for Elektra/Low Country Sound, ‘Maybe We Never Die’ takes the Alabama born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter’s seductively vintage voice in a decidedly fresh direction.



Collaborating once again with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb along with long-time bandleader and now co-producer Philip Towns, the twelve tracks flow together with an overarching sense of urgency but maintain distinct musical boundaries.



East recently performed a special full-band livestream concert and will return to the stage this Autumn with his extensive ‘Maybe We Never Die’ headline tour.