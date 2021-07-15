Connect with us

Premiere: watch The Booklights’ music video for ‘My Woman, the Almanac’

The New York City based quartet premiere their video right here.

Published

New York City-based quartet The Booklights are premiering the music video for their song ‘My Woman, the Almanac’ exclusively here on EF Country.

The band began in 2014 with lead singer and songwriter Rob Morrison who recruited Lauren Molina (cello), Rachel Green (fiddle) and Benny Elledge (percussion). Morrison also plays guitar and mandolin.

With their own brand of ‘futuristic Americana’, The Booklights bring to mind the likes of The Band, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, and Fleetwood Mac.

“’My Woman, the Almanac’ is a love song about letting go of the many things we can’t control in life, and instead, investing that energy in your partner. The lyrics frame this idea through a farmer who longs to work his land but is cooped up inside during the winter, and learns to simply be grateful for the time with his loved one. Though written before quarantine, this song certainly took on a new meaning for us in 2020. We were fortunate enough to be joined by the wonderful Jay Julio on viola for this song,” shares Morrison

The band will release their debut EP ‘Into a Ball’ on 6th August 2021 and it’s available to pre-save now at https://bit.ly/2VuPTJT

“Into a Ball is a collection of songs that pull from the sounds and genres that we in the Booklights love: Americana, backwoods folk and roots, a quick dip into 1930s-style novelty music, and finally, dark psychedelia. Recorded remotely in 2020 during lockdown, the EP is made up of songs that journey through seasonal changes and cycles, traditional and futuristic textures, all rolled into a ball,” comments Morrison.

The track listing for ‘Into A Ball’ is:

1. Waywiser
2. My Woman, the Almanac
3. Slingshot
4. Sweeter on the Vine
5. All Tomorrow’s Parties

For more information, please visit: www.thebooklightsband.com.

