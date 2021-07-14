Dylan Scott to release new single ‘new Truck’ next week

Dylan Scott is gearing up to release his new single ‘New Truck’ on 23rd July 2021.

The follow-up to the RIAA Gold-certified number one single ‘Nobody’, ‘New Truck’ arrives as Scott announces that he will be headlining at the third annual Bayou Stock festival, taking place in his home state of Louisiana, on Saturday, 23/10.

“Bayou Stock is like my homecoming,” shares Scott. “I get to bring back the lights, the stage, the music, and the life that the people of Northeast Louisiana had a part of paving for me! I hope Bayou Stock can be everyone’s night to forget about everything going on in life and have fun!”

Scott is currently on the road as part of Luke Bryan’s ‘Proud To Be Right Here Tour’, which kicked off this past weekend with shows in Syracuse, NY, Hershey, PA, and Boston, MA.

Last month, Scott won Breakthrough Video Of The Year at the 2021 CMT Music Awards for his music video for ‘Nobody’. He also performed the single on the Ram Trucks Side Stage and presented a CMT Music Awards show performance by Luke Bryan.

Take a look at the cover art for ‘New Truck’ below:

Credit: Curb Records







