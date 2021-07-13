Connect with us

Sam Teskey to release solo album ‘Cycles’ in October

Listen to the first single ‘Love’.

Published

Sam Teskey of The Teskey Brothers will release his debut solo album ‘Cycles’ on 8th October 2021 via Decca Records.

The collection is influenced by the great English psychedelic bands of the late ’60s and ’70s. First single, ‘Love’, is available to download and stream now.

Born out of lockdown in early 2020, with touring at a stand-still, Teskey relished in the opportunity to return to his vast back catalogue of incomplete musical musings he’d amassed whilst writing for The Teskey Brothers over the years. Painstakingly digging through old demos, spending time with the development of the songs, keen to make a record that would be enjoyed as a complete body of work.

Starting where most finish, he settled on the track-listing before recording a note, thoughtfully building on the original ideas, with each track evolving to seamlessly melt together with the next.

On his debut album, Teskey says: “When on the road touring, I spend most of my time writing songs, so I have a massive collection of songs and ideas ready to go. Once I figured out that they all work together like that, it happened really organically. I love listening to albums that have progression and take you on a journey. A big point of this album is for people to create their own journey and their own story. I can say many things about the record, but I want to leave the experience up to the listener. It feels nice to put the creativity back in the listeners’ hands.”

The track listing for ‘Cycles’ is:

  1. Love
  2. Don’t Fear
  3. Let The Sun Bring The Light
  4. Til The River Takes Us Home
  5. If The Dove Is Sold
  6. Our World Goes Cold
  7. Then Love Returns

