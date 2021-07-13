Dierks Bentley surprises fans with ‘Live From Telluride’ EP

Dierks Bentley has surprised fans by releasing new EP ‘Live From Telluride’, which is available now.

The EP captures performances from the 48th Annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival, which took place last month. Bentley was joined by The War and Treaty, Larkin Poe and legendary grasser Sam Bush for the performance.

“This really was a once in a lifetime show for me. Getting to play at my favorite festival…with some of my favorite musicians and performers…in one of my favorite places in the world…felt like a dream,” Bentley said. “Luckily this dream was captured on tape and I can go back and relive the way it felt that night whenever I want.”

The track list for ‘Live From Telluride’ is:



1. “Woman, Amen” – Live – Dierks Bentley feat. The War And Treaty

2. “Travelin’ Light” – Live – Dierks Bentley feat. Larkin Poe

3. “Bad Angel” – Live – Dierks Bentley feat. The War And Treaty

4. “Wish You Were Here” by Pink Floyd – Live – Dierks Bentley

5. “Pride (In The Name Of Love)” by U2 – Live – Dierks Bentley feat. The War And Treaty, Sam Bush



Bentley will headline many of this summer’s biggest festivals across the country before venturing on his 2021 Beers On Me Tour with specials guests Riley Green and Parker McCollum.