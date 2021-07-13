Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Dierks Bentley surprises fans with ‘Live From Telluride’ EP

The five-track EP is available now.

Published

Dierks Bentley
Credit: Capital Records Nashville

Dierks Bentley has surprised fans by releasing new EP ‘Live From Telluride’, which is available now.

The EP captures performances from the 48th Annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival, which took place last month. Bentley was joined by The War and Treaty, Larkin Poe and legendary grasser Sam Bush for the performance.

“This really was a once in a lifetime show for me. Getting to play at my favorite festival…with some of my favorite musicians and performers…in one of my favorite places in the world…felt like a dream,” Bentley said. “Luckily this dream was captured on tape and I can go back and relive the way it felt that night whenever I want.”

The track list for ‘Live From Telluride’ is:

1. “Woman, Amen” – Live – Dierks Bentley feat. The War And Treaty
2. “Travelin’ Light” – Live – Dierks Bentley feat. Larkin Poe
3. “Bad Angel” – Live – Dierks Bentley feat. The War And Treaty
4. “Wish You Were Here” by Pink Floyd – Live – Dierks Bentley
5. “Pride (In The Name Of Love)” by U2 – Live – Dierks Bentley feat. The War And Treaty, Sam Bush

Bentley will headline many of this summer’s biggest festivals across the country before venturing on his 2021 Beers On Me Tour with specials guests Riley Green and Parker McCollum.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Spice Girls Spice Girls

Music

The Ultimate Spice Girls Poll – vote for your favourites now!

We really, really want you to vote in our poll!

4 days ago
Mads Mikkelsen Mads Mikkelsen

Film

Mads Mikkelsen – his 5 biggest box office hits

The Danish actor is a favourite with film fans - here's his biggest films so far.

6 days ago
Adam Lambert Adam Lambert

Music

The Ultimate Adam Lambert Poll – cast your vote now

Cast your vote in our ultimate Adam Lambert poll.

6 days ago
Alom Shaha Alom Shaha

Arts

Alom Shaha – ‘Mr Shaha’s Marvellous Machines’ review

Alom Shaha returns with seventeen great ideas for home-made machines.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you