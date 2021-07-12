Mickey Guyton to release album ‘Remember Her Name’ in September

Mickey Guyton will release her album ‘Remember Her Name’ on 24th September 2021 via Capitol Nashville.

Guyton co-wrote 15 of the album’s 16 songs and the collection follows the release of her EP ‘Bridges’.

“’Remember Her Name’ is a culmination of the last ten years of my life in Nashville,” shares Guyton. “This album is the closing of a chapter. All those years ago, I set out to create music that would make people feel self-empowered, loved, and comfortable with being themselves and this album holds true to all of that. I hope everyone who listens finds something that connects and speaks to them.”

The album features the previously released songs ‘Black Like Me’, ‘What Are You Gonna Tell Her?’ and ‘Rosé’.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Guyton is coming off an incredible year that saw her co-hosting the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards in April with labelmate Keith Urban, a historic performance and nomination for ‘Black Like Me’ on the 63rd GRAMMY Awards in March and ‘Black Like Me’ being named a Top 5 song of 2020 (all genre) by NPR and The Associated Press. Credit: Bonnie Nichoalds

The track list for ‘Remember Her Name’ is:

Remember Her Name (Mickey Guyton, Parker Welling, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram)

Produced by Karen Kosowski

All American (Mickey Guyton, Victoria Banks, Emma-Lee, Karen Kosowski)

Produced by Karen Kosowski

Different (Mickey Guyton, Emma-Lee, Karen Kosowski)

Produced by Karen Kosowski

Love My Hair (Mickey Guyton, Anna Krantz)

Produced by Karen Kosowski with additional production by Johnny Simmen

Lay It On Me (Mickey Guyton, Jaden Michaels, Gavin Slate)

Produced by Karen Kosowski and Gavin Slate

Higher (Mickey Guyton, Nathan Chapman, Fraser Churchill, Preston Glass, Narada Walden) Produced by Nathan Chapman

7. Dancing In The Living Room (Mickey Guyton, Karen Kosowski, Victoria Banks, Emma-Lee)

Produced by Karen Kosowski

Do You Really Wanna Know (Mickey Guyton, Melissa Fuller, Andy Skib)

Produced by Andy Skib

Black Like Me (Mickey Guyton, Emma Davidson-Dillon, Fraser Churchill, Nathan Chapman) Produced by Nathan Chapman and Forest Whitehead

10. Words (Mickey Guyton, Abbey Cone, David Kalmusky)

Produced by David Kalmusky

What Are You Gonna Tell Her? (Mickey Guyton, Karen Kosowski, Victoria Banks, Emma-Lee) Produced by Karen Kosowski

12. Smoke (Mickey Guyton, Nathan Chapman, Balewa Muhammad)

Produced by Karen Kosowski

Rosé (Mickey Guyton, Karen Kosowski, Victoria Banks)

Produced by Karen Kosowski and Forest Whitehead

Indigo (Mickey Guyton, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz, Mozella)

Produced by Jimmy Robbins

If I Were A Boy (Toby Gad, Brittany Jean Carlson)

Produced by Karen Kosowski

Better Than You Left Me (Fly Higher Version) (Mickey Guyton, Nathan Chapman, Jennifer Hanson, Jenn Schott) Produced by Johnny Simmen