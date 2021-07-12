Connect with us

Mickey Guyton to release album ‘Remember Her Name’ in September

The album is almost here. Find out the details.

Published

Mickey Guyton
Credit: Phylicia J L Munn

Mickey Guyton will release her album ‘Remember Her Name’ on 24th September 2021 via Capitol Nashville.

Guyton co-wrote 15 of the album’s 16 songs and the collection follows the release of her EP ‘Bridges’.

“’Remember Her Name’ is a culmination of the last ten years of my life in Nashville,” shares Guyton.  “This album is the closing of a chapter.  All those years ago, I set out to create music that would make people feel self-empowered, loved, and comfortable with being themselves and this album holds true to all of that. I hope everyone who listens finds something that connects and speaks to them.”

The album features the previously released songs ‘Black Like Me’, ‘What Are You Gonna Tell Her?’ and ‘Rosé’.

Guyton is coming off an incredible year that saw her co-hosting the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards in April with labelmate Keith Urban, a historic performance and nomination for ‘Black Like Me’ on the 63rd GRAMMY Awards in March and ‘Black Like Me’ being named a Top 5 song of 2020 (all genre) by NPR and The Associated Press. 

Mickey Guyton - Remember Her Name
Credit: Bonnie Nichoalds

The track list for ‘Remember Her Name’ is:

  1. Remember Her Name (Mickey Guyton, Parker Welling, Blake Hubbard, Jarrod Ingram)

Produced by Karen Kosowski 

  1. All American (Mickey Guyton, Victoria Banks, Emma-Lee, Karen Kosowski)

Produced by Karen Kosowski 

  1. Different (Mickey Guyton, Emma-Lee, Karen Kosowski)

Produced by Karen Kosowski 

  1. Love My Hair (Mickey Guyton, Anna Krantz)

Produced by Karen Kosowski with additional production by Johnny Simmen 

  1. Lay It On Me (Mickey Guyton, Jaden Michaels, Gavin Slate)

Produced by Karen Kosowski and Gavin Slate 

  1. Higher (Mickey Guyton, Nathan Chapman, Fraser Churchill, Preston Glass, Narada Walden) Produced by Nathan Chapman 

7. Dancing In The Living Room (Mickey Guyton, Karen Kosowski, Victoria Banks, Emma-Lee)

Produced by Karen Kosowski 

  1. Do You Really Wanna Know (Mickey Guyton, Melissa Fuller, Andy Skib)

Produced by Andy Skib 

  1. Black Like Me (Mickey Guyton, Emma Davidson-Dillon, Fraser Churchill, Nathan Chapman) Produced by Nathan Chapman and Forest Whitehead 

10. Words (Mickey Guyton, Abbey Cone, David Kalmusky)

Produced by David Kalmusky 

  1. What Are You Gonna Tell Her? (Mickey Guyton, Karen Kosowski, Victoria Banks, Emma-Lee) Produced by Karen Kosowski 

12. Smoke (Mickey Guyton, Nathan Chapman, Balewa Muhammad)

Produced by Karen Kosowski 

  1. Rosé (Mickey Guyton, Karen Kosowski, Victoria Banks)

Produced by Karen Kosowski and Forest Whitehead 

  1. Indigo (Mickey Guyton, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz, Mozella)

Produced by Jimmy Robbins 

  1. If I Were A Boy (Toby Gad, Brittany Jean Carlson)

Produced by Karen Kosowski 

  1. Better Than You Left Me (Fly Higher Version) (Mickey Guyton, Nathan Chapman, Jennifer Hanson, Jenn Schott) Produced by Johnny Simmen 

