Matt Jordan debuts new single ‘Fifth of July’

Matt Jordan is marking today by releasing the timely ‘Fifth of July’.

The second track from his forthcoming project due in autumn, ‘Fifth of July’ was co-written with his brother Michael and close friend Trevor Brooks. It was produced by Sal Oliveri (Pink, Chris Stapleton).

Jordan exclusively shared a first listen of the track with Country Now. The accompanying music video has also made its broadcast debut on The Country Network and will be added to CMT.com this Friday.

Jordan shared the funny happenstance that led to writing the track: “This song was probably the most unconventional co-write I’ve ever been a part of. I texted Trevor the hook “We were late to the game like fireworks on the fifth of July” sometime last year. I thought I had written a great hook and wanted to share it with him. He responded saying something to the effect of “dude, I sent you that hook three years ago.” He was right, he had. But he’d never written a song around it. So we decided to tackle it together.”

At first listen, one might think that the lyrics reference an ex-girlfriend, but it was actually inspired by a friendship that had potential to lead to more but the timing never quite worked out.

Jordan explains: “It’s about a certain kind of disappointment. Like if you didn’t see fireworks on the fourth of July, but a neighbor shot them off the next day, on the fifth, well the celebration’s over. The holiday is over. They’re still pretty and fun, but it’s not the same. That’s how it felt with her and I – like ‘man, if we just had 3 more months, maybe it’d be worth diving in and going for it. But we didn’t so we didn’t try and now we both have our separate lives and it is what it is. She’s not the one that got away – I ended up with the woman I was supposed to end up with and I couldn’t be happier.”

The release comes after an already successful start to 2021 with his music video for ‘Cold In California’ making its debut on CMT.