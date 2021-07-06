Curtis Grimes to release self-titled album this month

Curtis Grimes will release his new self-titled album on 30th July 2021 it has been announced.

The album features five number one hits and Grimes’ latest single ‘Friends’. The album has been consistently in the iTunes Top 10 pre-orders and you can pre-order/pre-save it at https://smithmusic.ffm.to/curtisgrimes_selftitled.

In addition having 13 #1 hit singles in Texas, Grimes holds a cluster of industry awards in his native state including Texas Country Music Awards’ “Entertainer of the Year,” and a double win in 2020 for “Single of the Year” and “Christian Country Artist of the Year,” his second time to win that category.

Grimes founded his own Ten Finger Ministry in 2017 named in honour of his grandfather. Through this ministry Grimes distributes bibles at all of his live performances. His abiding dedication to his music, his family and his work for the lord is a constant source of inspiration, and Grimes is incredibly humbled to be shooting a segment on The 700 Club this year, the flagship television program of the Christian Broadcasting Network.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Credit: Curtis Grimes

The track listing for ‘Curtis Grimes’ is:

1. Friends (# 1 on Texas Regional Radio)

2. “Still A Little Country Left” (# 1 on Texas Regional Radio)

3. “Little Bit” (# 1 on Texas Regional Radio)

4. “River Road Dream” (# 1 on Texas Regional Radio)

5. “Still” (# 1 on Texas Regional Radio)

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

6. “Cowboy Constitution”

7. “Noah Built A Boat”

8. ”Miles Don’t Matter”

9. “The Ground She Walked On”

10. “Ain’t Worth The Heartache”