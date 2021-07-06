Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Spice Girls - Wannabe

Music

10 facts about Spice Girls’ debut single ‘Wannabe’ as it turns 25

We look back at the iconic song as it turns 25.

Published

Spice Girls crash-landed onto the music industry when they released their now iconic debut single ‘Wannabe’ on 8th July 1996.

The fivesome – Melanie C, Melanie B, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Victoria Beckham (or Adams as she was at the time) – captivated a generation of pop music lovers across the world as they dominated the charts with hit after hit. ‘Wannabe’ was the first song the band released and it spent a whopping 7-weeks at number one in the UK.

This Friday, Spice Girls are releasing a 25th anniversary edition of ‘Wannabe’, which will be available digitally, and it features unreleased track ‘Feed Your Love’, the demo of ‘Wannabe’ and a dance remix.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the song, we’ve rounded up 10 facts about the song for you…

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

1. The song was written in about thirty minutes by the girls (minus Victoria who missed the writing session) and Richard Stannard and Matt Rowe. It only took them an hour to record it too!

2. It’s often believed that Victoria’s vocals aren’t on the track at all because she doesn’t sing any of the leads but her voice does feature on backing vocals and in the chorus.

3. ‘Wannabe’ wasn’t originally going to be the group’s debut single. Their label Virgin Records pushed for ‘Love Thing’ instead but the girls stood their ground and they got their way.

4. ‘Wannabe’ went to number one in 37 countries. In the UK it debuted at number 3 but climbed to the top spot in its second week.

5. The iconic music video wasn’t meant to be filmed at the Midland Grand Hotel in St Pancras, London. It was originally going to be shot on location in Barcelona but the director, Johan Camitz, wasn’t able to get permission to film there.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

6. The video was supposed to be one-shot but the final version actually features two shots edited together.

7. ‘Wannabe’ was added to music channel The Box and within two hours it was number one. It stayed there for 13 weeks until Spice Girls released their follow-up ‘Say You’ll Be There’.

8. The song was performed live for the first time on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in America on 12th April 1997. Prior to that, all of the performances were mimed along to a backing track.

9. The original B-side to ‘Wannabe’ was mid-tempo R&B track ‘Bumper to Bumper’, which didn’t appear on the group’s debut album ‘Spice’.

10. Victoria did eventually get to sing lead vocals on the track when she picked up Geri’s parts of the verses following Ginger Spice’s exit from the band in 1998.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Many Saints of Newark The Many Saints of Newark

Film

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ – watch the trailer for ‘The Sopranos’ prequel

The much-anticipated film arrives this autumn.

5 days ago
Meat Loaf - Blind Before I Stop Meat Loaf - Blind Before I Stop

Music

Meat Loaf – ‘Blind Before I Stop’ vinyl review

The rock icon's fifth album gets a limited edition vinyl release.

7 days ago
The Office The Office

Competitions

Win ‘The Office: The Complete Series’ on Blu-ray

The 34-disc boxset could be yours.

6 days ago
The Good, The Bart and The Loki The Good, The Bart and The Loki

TV

‘The Good, The Bart, and The Loki’ Simpsons short coming to Disney+ in July

The Marvel-themed short arrives next week.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you