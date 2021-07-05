EF Country Podcast Episode 91: Zac Brown Band and Brad Paisley are back with new music

On this week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast, we’re celebrating the release of new music from Zac Brown Band and Brad Paisley.

Both considered to be legends in the genre, the artists are treating fans to new music ahead of their eagerly anticipated new projects. Pip and Laura discuss the releases so far and discuss what fans can expect from Zac Brown Band and Brad Paisley in the coming months.

