Cory Marks

EF Country

Watch: Cory Marks drops ‘Blame It On The Double’ (Country Mix) video with Tyler Connolly

The video is right here for you to watch.

Published

Cory Marks has dropped the official music video for ‘Blame It On The Double’ (Country Mix) featuring Tyler Connolly of Theory of a Deadman.

The visual shows Marks and Connolly each having a one-man party in their respective studio sessions for the song’s recording, while connected virtually to share the festive spirit.

The video embodies the carefree vibe of ‘Blame It On The Double’, which has already garnered critical praise from the likes of Billboard, American Songwriter, Sounds Like Nashville and more this year. This new country mix offers the perfect soundtrack for reckless summer nights, highlighting Marks’ ability to infectiously blend the parts of both country and rock.

The song is taken from Marks’ ‘Nashville Mornings’ EP, which is out now. On the EP Marks pays tribute to his music idol Merle Haggard with a stunning acoustic live cover of ‘If I Could Only Fly’.

The EP also features a live version of the title track and a previously unreleased solo version of ‘Out in the Rain’. The full track listing is:

  1. Blame it on the Double ft. Tyler Connolly of Theory of a Deadman (Country Mix)
  2. Out In The Rain
  3. Better Off
  4. My Whiskey Your Wine
  5. Who I Am (Live)
  6. If I Could Only Fly (Acoustic)

Marks recently announced that he will be joining Connolly and the rest of Theory of a Deadman on their North American tour starting in September.

