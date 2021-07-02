Connect with us

Midland to release new collection ‘The Last Resort’ this month

The lead single ‘Sunrise Tells The Story’ is available now.

Published

Midland – Mark Wystrach, Cameron Duddy, and Jess Carson – will release new five-song collection ‘The Last Resort’ on 16th July 2021.

To mark the announcement, the trio has released lead track ‘Sunrise Tells The Story’. You can pre-save ‘The Last Resort’ at https://Midland.lnk.to/TheLastResort_UKPR.

Midland - The Last Resort
Credit: Big Machine Records

The track listing and songwriter details are:

1. “And Then Some” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

2. “Sunrise Tells The Story” (Jess Carson, Jessi Alexander, Aaron Raitiere)

3. “Two To Two Step” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

4. “Take Her Off Your Hands” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

5. “Adios Cowboy” (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Mark Wystrach, Marv Green, JT Harding)

The new music arrives ahead of Midland’s expected return to the UK for their ‘Let’s Try This Again!’ tour in September. Midland have been firm favourites on the live scene in the UK having played at C2C and toured in their own right several times.

The full tour dates are:

Sept 5 / Belfast, UK / Ulster Hall

Sept 6 / Glasgow, UK / The Academy

Sept 8 / London, UK / Roundhouse

Sept 9 / Birmingham, UK / 02 Institute 

Sept 10 / Sheffield, UK / The Leadmill

Sept 11 / Manchester, UK / 02 Ritz 

